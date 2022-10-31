Tales of the Jedi: 10 Jedi Who Should Get Shorts In Season 2!

Ahsoka Tano is credited for teaching Anakin Skywalker how to handle the lightsaber, a skill that will ultimately save her life during Order 66, in the Tales of the Jedi short “Practice Makes Perfect. Because of Andor, viewers are currently rejoicing in the return to a faraway galaxy.

Tales of the Jedi, released recently, gave them access to an additional specific boost in Star Wars content. Six animated cartoons that feature Ahsoka Tano and Dooku at crucial points in their life as members of the Jedi Order make up the collection, which is a favorite among fans.

Each Episode lasts, on average, only around sixteen minutes, but it is rich in detail, emotional beats, and subtle complexity. They fill in significant gaps in Ahsoka and Dooku’s individual stories, and as a result, many fans desire more. Although there has yet to be any official word on a second season.

There is a demand for more animated Star Wars shows, and many characters would excel in this medium. These are only a few of the many Jedi deserving of their collection of short stories in Tales of the Jedi, from Yoda’s early days in the High Republic to Rey’s time after the Order’s destruction.

1. Qui-Gon Jinn

It wasn’t just Ahsoka and Dooku’s inclusion in the cast that excited fans when Tales of the Jedi was initially unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It was also due to the possibility of Liam Neeson returning to voice Qui-Gon Jinn.

Additionally, this increased fans’ anticipation for him to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which he finally did in the dying seconds of the finale and received incredible conclusion reactions from viewers on Twitter. There is a recurrent consensus that Qui-Gon Jinn is a great and attention-grabbing character.

Even though the prologue trilogy and Episode I: The Phantom Menace have already been derided by audiences for years. Many people would be happy to see him in Tales of the Jedi shorts because of his reputation as the maverick of the Jedi Order.

2. Mace Windu

Dooku’s short films were chosen to emphasize his growing disillusionment with the Jedi Order and his slide to the dark side compared to other Jedi, as seen in Mace Windu’s battle with Sheev Palpatine in Revenge Of The Sith.

As opposed to Mace Windu in the second Episode, it was Qui-Gon in the first. A beloved character introduced in the prequel trilogy with Qui-Gon and Dooku, Mace first appeared in the Clone Wars animated series, when he indeed came to life and became cooler.

However, there is still a lot about him that his admirers do not know. Many of his stories have been told in comic books, some of which may be adapted for Tales of the Jedi.

3. Kanan Jarrus

Young Caleb Dume, or Kanan Jarrus because most Rebels fans would know him, made an unexpected appearance in Tales of the Jedi. In the fifth episode, he was riveted by the sight of Ahsoka working out with Tera Sinube.

Since Rebels ended, Padawan Caleb has appeared in the first episode of The Bad Batch, making this his second appearance in a Star Wars program. Kanan Jarrus would be a reasonable candidate if they were to make a second series of shorts.

4. Ezra Bridger

Fans were eager for one character to follow in Ahsoka Tano’s footsteps, and now that she is a part of the live-action world thanks to The Mandalorian, that individual is Ezra Bridger. With Eman Esfandi taking on the job, it is finally occurring in Ahsoka, much to the delight of supporters on Twitter.

Ezra getting his shorts in Tales of the Jedi to correspond with his arrival in Ahsoka would be fantastic if it could be accomplished in time.

5. Rey

Potential protagonists for Tales of the Jedi need not just from the well-known animated series but also live-action. Rey is the ideal character to receive that treatment because of this. Although she has previously been animated once before in Galaxy of Adventures.

It would still be interesting to see her in this kind of animation. Additionally, Daisy Ridley might return to voice Rey.

6. Yoda

Due to the vast amount of time that might be covered, Yoda would undoubtedly make a fantastic protagonist in Tales of the Jedi. In Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, he was born to mystery parents on an equally mysterious planet approximately nine hundred years before the Empire fell.

The origin of their species is one of the most coveted secrets in the fandom zeitgeist, especially now that Han, Yaddle, and Grogu are appearing in the Star Wars saga.

7. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is another well-liked and sensible option for a major protagonist, similar to Yoda. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s second season has yet to be officially confirmed.

But early indications following the season finale over the summer hinted it would. Whether or not that happens, he may do well with Tales of the Jedi episodes.

8. Yaddle

Yaddle is among the most admirable characters in Tales of the Jedi. As Yoda’s female counterpart on the Jedi High Council, she was originally presented in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. However, she had vanished by Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and there was no indication of what had happened to her.

Nevertheless, she stopped Count Dooku and Darth Sidious in a valiant effort in Tales of the Jedi, which provides an answer to those issues.

9. Jocasta Nu

There are more underappreciated Jedi besides Yaddle, who should receive more love from casual fans. There is Jocasta Nu as well. She goes beyond her role as a chief librarian for the Jedi Archive.

Jocasta Nu engaged Darth Vader in combat after Order 66, regrettably losing to the new Sith Lord.

Experience two stories of fate in six new Original shorts. #TalesOfTheJedi is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8hXDhlxRjN — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) October 29, 2022

10. Barriss Offee

Dooku is one of the Lost Twenty, a group of Jedi Masters who made the independent decision to renounce the Jedi Order. More Jedi were kicked out or turned against the light, including Barriss Offee, whose stories are also buried in obscurity.

Barriss Offee is initially depicted as Luminara Unduli’s obedient and practical padawan, who later develops a close friendship with Ahsoka.

