0.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 31, 2022
EntertainmentTales of the Jedi: 10 Jedi Who Should Get...
Entertainment

Tales of the Jedi: 10 Jedi Who Should Get Shorts In Season 2!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

1
0

Ahsoka Tano is credited for teaching Anakin Skywalker how to handle the lightsaber, a skill that will ultimately save her life during Order 66, in the Tales of the Jedi short “Practice Makes Perfect. Because of Andor, viewers are currently rejoicing in the return to a faraway galaxy.

Tales of the Jedi, released recently, gave them access to an additional specific boost in Star Wars content. Six animated cartoons that feature Ahsoka Tano and Dooku at crucial points in their life as members of the Jedi Order make up the collection, which is a favorite among fans.

Each Episode lasts, on average, only around sixteen minutes, but it is rich in detail, emotional beats, and subtle complexity. They fill in significant gaps in Ahsoka and Dooku’s individual stories, and as a result, many fans desire more. Although there has yet to be any official word on a second season.

There is a demand for more animated Star Wars shows, and many characters would excel in this medium. These are only a few of the many Jedi deserving of their collection of short stories in Tales of the Jedi, from Yoda’s early days in the High Republic to Rey’s time after the Order’s destruction.

1. Qui-Gon Jinn

It wasn’t just Ahsoka and Dooku’s inclusion in the cast that excited fans when Tales of the Jedi was initially unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It was also due to the possibility of Liam Neeson returning to voice Qui-Gon Jinn.

Qui-Gon Jinn

Additionally, this increased fans’ anticipation for him to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which he finally did in the dying seconds of the finale and received incredible conclusion reactions from viewers on Twitter. There is a recurrent consensus that Qui-Gon Jinn is a great and attention-grabbing character.

Even though the prologue trilogy and Episode I: The Phantom Menace have already been derided by audiences for years. Many people would be happy to see him in Tales of the Jedi shorts because of his reputation as the maverick of the Jedi Order.

2. Mace Windu

Dooku’s short films were chosen to emphasize his growing disillusionment with the Jedi Order and his slide to the dark side compared to other Jedi, as seen in Mace Windu’s battle with Sheev Palpatine in Revenge Of The Sith.

Mace Windu

As opposed to Mace Windu in the second Episode, it was Qui-Gon in the first. A beloved character introduced in the prequel trilogy with Qui-Gon and Dooku, Mace first appeared in the Clone Wars animated series, when he indeed came to life and became cooler.

However, there is still a lot about him that his admirers do not know. Many of his stories have been told in comic books, some of which may be adapted for Tales of the Jedi.

3. Kanan Jarrus

Young Caleb Dume, or Kanan Jarrus because most Rebels fans would know him, made an unexpected appearance in Tales of the Jedi. In the fifth episode, he was riveted by the sight of Ahsoka working out with Tera Sinube.

Kanan Jarrus

Since Rebels ended, Padawan Caleb has appeared in the first episode of The Bad Batch, making this his second appearance in a Star Wars program. Kanan Jarrus would be a reasonable candidate if they were to make a second series of shorts.

4. Ezra Bridger

Fans were eager for one character to follow in Ahsoka Tano’s footsteps, and now that she is a part of the live-action world thanks to The Mandalorian, that individual is Ezra Bridger. With Eman Esfandi taking on the job, it is finally occurring in Ahsoka, much to the delight of supporters on Twitter.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra getting his shorts in Tales of the Jedi to correspond with his arrival in Ahsoka would be fantastic if it could be accomplished in time.

5. Rey

Potential protagonists for Tales of the Jedi need not just from the well-known animated series but also live-action. Rey is the ideal character to receive that treatment because of this. Although she has previously been animated once before in Galaxy of Adventures.

Rey

It would still be interesting to see her in this kind of animation. Additionally, Daisy Ridley might return to voice Rey.

6. Yoda

Due to the vast amount of time that might be covered, Yoda would undoubtedly make a fantastic protagonist in Tales of the Jedi. In Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, he was born to mystery parents on an equally mysterious planet approximately nine hundred years before the Empire fell.

Yoda

The origin of their species is one of the most coveted secrets in the fandom zeitgeist, especially now that Han, Yaddle, and Grogu are appearing in the Star Wars saga.

7. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is another well-liked and sensible option for a major protagonist, similar to Yoda. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s second season has yet to be officially confirmed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

But early indications following the season finale over the summer hinted it would. Whether or not that happens, he may do well with Tales of the Jedi episodes.

8. Yaddle

Yaddle is among the most admirable characters in Tales of the Jedi. As Yoda’s female counterpart on the Jedi High Council, she was originally presented in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. However, she had vanished by Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and there was no indication of what had happened to her.

Yaddle

Nevertheless, she stopped Count Dooku and Darth Sidious in a valiant effort in Tales of the Jedi, which provides an answer to those issues.

9. Jocasta Nu

There are more underappreciated Jedi besides Yaddle, who should receive more love from casual fans. There is Jocasta Nu as well. She goes beyond her role as a chief librarian for the Jedi Archive.

Jocasta Nu

Jocasta Nu engaged Darth Vader in combat after Order 66, regrettably losing to the new Sith Lord.

10. Barriss Offee

Dooku is one of the Lost Twenty, a group of Jedi Masters who made the independent decision to renounce the Jedi Order. More Jedi were kicked out or turned against the light, including Barriss Offee, whose stories are also buried in obscurity.

Barriss Offee is initially depicted as Luminara Unduli’s obedient and practical padawan, who later develops a close friendship with Ahsoka.

Read More:

Why Henry Cavill Chose That Suit For Superman’s Black Adam Return

Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923,’ Starring Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Gets Release Date

Previous articlePaul Bettany Vision To Receive Spin-off Series’ On Disney+ 
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Top News

Paul Bettany Vision To Receive Spin-off Series’ On Disney+ 

Paul Bettany will reportedly return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Vision in a spin-off series for Disney+ called...
news

Sheryl Underwood Shows off 95-pound Weight loss On ‘The Talk’

On Friday's episode of "The Talk," a co-host showed off her body in celebration of her 59th birthday, telling...
news

Madonna Posts Topless Photos On Social Media

Madonna who really has a very good social and cultural impact on society with her riveting attitude clothing styles...
Entertainment

Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923,’ Starring Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Gets Release Date

The universe of "Yellowstone" has recently welcomed two new cast members in the form of Helen Mirren and Harrison...
Entertainment

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- A Huge Star Cast Revealed In New Poster!

Netflix has finally revealed another poster for their upcoming murder mystery movie ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. The...
news

Why Henry Cavill Chose That Suit For Superman’s Black Adam Return

Henry Cavill has talked about the "poignant moment" he experienced after donning the Superman costume once more and why...

Must read

Entertainment

The White Lotus Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!

Jennifer Coolidge reprises her Emmy-winning role as the tone-deaf...
Entertainment

A Man Called Otto Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!

According to a recent Sony Pictures announcement, several future...
Entertainment

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Release Date, Trailer, And More!

A new Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher trailer titled "Daily...
Entertainment

Succession Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot! When Is It Coming Out?

The fourth season of HBO's Succession was announced just...
Entertainment

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer For Issue #1 Is Out!

Here is where a radical dark interpretation of Spider-Man...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923,’ Starring Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Gets Release Date

The universe of "Yellowstone" has recently welcomed two new...
Rachel Olivia -
Entertainment

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- A Huge Star Cast Revealed In New Poster!

Netflix has finally revealed another poster for their upcoming...
Nancy Erin -
Entertainment

City On A Hill Canceled At Showtime After 3 Seasons

The City on a Hill series is coming to...
Tyler James -
Entertainment

Cobra Kai Daniel LaRusso Wants A Miyagi Prequel

Ralph Macchio, who played Mr. Miyagi in the Karate...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
115 Whitetail Dr
Chamberlain
SD 57325
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun