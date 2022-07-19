0 SHARES Share Tweet

J.Lo well-known as Jennifer Lopez, the American actress, singer, and dancer is back to her work right after marrying Ben Affleck. Her return to work as a married woman is all that her fans are waiting for.

Last Monday, the gorgeous actress was spotted getting out of her car in Los Angeles after arriving at her dance studio. She looked pretty cool as usual and was wearing casuals.

Jennifer Lopez Is Back At Work After Her Las Vegas Wedding

The ‘Marry Me’ actress was in her very comfortable black hoodie which she paired with dark blue skinny pants. Her hair was styled in a bun and kept tight so that even a single strand fell over her face and irritate her during practice.

The newly married actress, 52, wore a pair of sunglasses in a black shade. She was wearing shining golden color ring-type earrings and was holding a big black handbag in her hand while stepping out of the car.

As she was heading towards the dance studio in Los Angeles, she got into a pair of black sports shoes to keep her at ease during the practice.

Overall, Lopez opted for black and she looked stunning in her outfits.

Over the weekend, Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in Las Vegas, which was a surprise marriage ceremony.

The Jennifer Lopez Beauty founder and her husband ben said a big, yes, and at the Little White Wedding chapel, they again confirmed saying ‘I do’, all after midnight, last Saturday.

The long wait seemed to an end. The couple was in a love relationship for years and got split up years back, in 2004. After closing that chapter, both moved on to their own family life by choosing the life partners they wished. Now, after long years, the couple once again decided to fall in love and get married.

The couple together said that their love is blind and beautiful. The long twenty years of patience made them turn back to where they ended up. But this time, it is very special, because the long gap made their love much stronger than years before and this time, they took a decision of nothing less than to get married.

Jennifer Lopez said that, if life gives you a second chance to be into something you missed earlier, without thinking twice, just get it and be into something great that you have never been into before.

In the Wedding Chapel, the couple exchanged their rings and vows. The ceremony which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City was a typical fun Vegas wedding. The couple really loved it and they opened up their heart saying it was very special and nothing fancy.

Jennifer Lopez 52, and Affleck, 49, made a public announcement about their engagement in April, which was one year after relighting their romance.

Jennifer Lopez shares max and Emme, the 14-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony whereas Ben shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

