Kris Jenner is taking her customary summer vacation to Europe. And was fully immersed in a vacation mood.

The Kardashian family Momager normally looked gorgeous in pink as they sailed by boat to another exquisite day at the celebrity’s favorite destination on Sunday, where she rested in the sun of St Tropez.

Kris Jenner Relaxes On A Boat In St. Tropez In A Pink Print Dress

Kris, 66, looked stunning in a pink and white print outfit that matched her beloved Herme Birkin bag. The salmon pink crocodile pattern is an extremely unusual item with a minimum price tag of £ 80,000.

Kris finished off her holiday look with a stylish sun hat, huge hoop earrings, and expensive sunglasses.

After a hectic few months of filming for her reality program The Kardashians, the family matriarch is relaxing.

Last week, Kris and her family published the teaser for the second season of the Hulu program, in which Kris mentioned a secret medical concern.

When Kris smiled and joked with crew members, she became a friend of many crew members. The Momager clutched her extremely costly piece of arm candy with care.

Jenner, 66, adds to the camera in a talking head, ‘I can’t tell my children I’m terrified.’ They have enough issues. She doesn’t have to be concerned about her mother.’

Interspersed with shots of Jenner laying in a hospital bed are talking head clips and Khloé’s statements to her mother. Corey Gamble, 41, leaned over the edge of the bed and gripped his better half as she laid back in bed.

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in the United Kingdom on September 22nd.

