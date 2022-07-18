22.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 18, 2022
Celebrity

After 20 Years of Romance Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married

By: Nancy Erin

“We did it,” the 52-year-old American singer, actress, and dancer J.Lo had a special message for her fans in her newsletter, “On the J Lo”. Jennifer Lopez has now officially become ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ as she referred to herself in the newsletter. The couple, J.Lo and Ben Affleck, surprised the fans with their engagement earlier this April and now the duo is up with the news of their marriage. 

On Sunday, the singer announced their marriage in her newsletter with the caption, “We did it.” The couple got married on Saturday late at night in a Las Vegas drive-through chapel after a long wait of over two decades. As known to all, the duo got engaged once in 2002 and were supposed to tie the knot in the early 2000s. The couple postponed their marriage just a few days before their highly publicized wedding because of the high media attention. And later, the fans got the news of the actress breaking her engagement with the actor. 

As the couple got split, they went on their own ways. Both of them got married separately and had kids from their respective marriages. Years after the duo split from their marriage, they used to meet and keep up their friendship which finally ended in a surprise engagement earlier in 2022. The engagement was followed after a dating rumor arose between the power couple after twenty years since their first engagement. The actor proposed to the singer with a green ring which had a special meaning for her. 

As per the latest reports, the marriage documents revealed that the singer has taken Ben’s surname legally. The relationship lasted for more than two decades and later rekindled their romance in February 2021. After the second engagement, the duo was spotted together on several occasions enjoying each other’s company. Both of them seemed relaxed while being together and as per the sources, the duo seems to share some kind of special love which makes them easy to continue as themselves and doesn’t have to work hard.   

Lopez, henceforth, Jennifer Lynn Affleck captioned a message which said, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient, 20 years patient.” As per the news shared by Lopez with her fans, the couple went to Las Vegas on Saturday for their nuptials.  She even said that they were in line for their marriage license with four other couples. And finally got married just after midnight in A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel that had a drive-through “tunnel of love.” She said that they had a Bluetooth speaker which played their brief march down the aisle. And according to her, it was the best night of their lives. 

The singer-actress even noted in her newsletter, “Stick around long enough. Maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning, in the tunnel of love.” She even asked her fans to have a ride there along with their kids and most importantly with the person with whom they are planning to spend the rest of their life. 

The news of the couple’s marriage spread widely after the Clark County Clerk’s office in Nevada disclosed that the couple received their marriage license which was processed on Saturday. The duo was known as ‘Bennifer’ from the early 2000s when the couple disclosed their relationship. They met at the filming of their first film, Gigli in 2003 and later appeared in Jersey Girl in 2004. Ben shares 3 children with Jennifer Affleck from his first marriage which ended in 2018. While Lopez shares 14-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Antony. 

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
