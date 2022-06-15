This week, Hollywood actress Jennifer and actor Sebastian Stan sat down and discussed TV, acting, and the idea of fame in 2022 for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. When the stars started their discussion about the role of Sebastian as Tommy Lee and the musician’s stolen sex tape with Pamela Anderson, Jennifer told in the late 90s and early 2000s, the Hollywood movies were mainly made up of actors, musicians, and artists who could not count on the internet to help boost their fame.

What Did Jennifer Say About The Hollywood Industry?

However, they talked about the change which has occurred in the American entertainment industry over the years. According to her, the Internet shaped a new culture of people who became famous very easily by doing just nothing. She also mentioned two names -Paris Hilton, and Monica Lewinsky.

The ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ alum said that she is very lucky that she got the taste of the industry before it becomes what it is today which is different. According to Jennifer Aniston opinion, ‘it almost, like, it’s diluting the actor’s job‘.

For these types of comments, people started criticizing her because she is also the daughter of two famous actors named John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Though she is a famous actress and a producer who is presently 53 years old. Jennifer’s 1st major film role came in 1993.

What Do Viewers Comment On The Star’s Reflections?

After passing the comments about the Hollywood industry, Jennifer Aniston is now facing backlash from viewers. One viewer already tweeted ‘mind you, her parents are actors.’ Another joked ‘do NOT google Jennifer Aniston’s parents,’ one user commented that nepotism baby Jennifer Aniston wants to talk about diluting the actor’s job. Others commented on who she was talking to because she is a nepotistic baby Imao.

Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Criticism For Her Financial Background

Other viewers started talking about her financial background and her appearance could have had on her rise to fame. Another user wrote that the casting directors straightway used to go up to beautiful girls they randomly met and offer them to act a role if they anyhow said that they could act.

The second one wrote that he missed her when Jennifer could only get famous when she was already privileged and rich. As per another viewer, she needed to WORK to get famous for an all-caucasian tv show set in New York City.

Details About Jenifer Aniston’s Parents

Jennifer is the daughter of two American actors named John Aniston and Nancy Dow. 88 years old John Aniston is an American actor who was born in Greece. He is well-known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives. He achieved Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1986 and two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2017 and 2022.

Nancy Dow is an American actress who is presently 79 years old. She acted in a few films and television shows. She got married to John Aniston in 1965, though they got divorced after 15 years of their marriage.