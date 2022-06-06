Andrea Mercedes is currently one of the most talented celebrities who worked in almost all the fields. As per some of the reports, she has been an Online influencer, business partner, model, and entrepreneur. She is popularly known for being in a relationship with Jeff Gladney for a long time before her untimely demise. She is also known to have competed in several of the top Hollywood beauty competitions, where she came on top. But, unfortunately, she passed away back on 30th May of this year in a car accident.

Jeff Gladney Biography

Andrea came into this world back in 1996 in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, as her mother’s daughter, Sonia Figueroa, and father, Oscar Palacios.

She was at the age of 26, as per reports, during the time of her demise.

Reportedly, she has been very interested in modeling since her childhood days and has also part-taken in many of the top competitions where she won first prize.

Jeff Gladney Death Of Mercedes

As per reports, on the night of 30th May of this year, Andrea was driving along with her boyfriend Jeff in one of their Mercedes SUVs when a car came from behind and struck them.

The incident caused their car to lose control and collide with a tree. The accident killed both of the rising stars immediately.

The passengers in the car which struck Andrea’s car had been hospitalized, but they were fine as per their medical reports.

The incident occurred on Woodall Freeway, located in Dallas, Texas.

Jeff Gladney Education And Early Life,

Andrea grew up in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, as the daughter of Sonia Figueroa and Oscar Palacios.

As per reports, she studied in the local High school and then completed her degree in Nursing from the University of Tarleton.

Jeff Gladney Family

Andrea grew up in a huge family back in her hometown of Fort Worth. She lived in a joint family along with her aunties and uncles.

Her father was an ex-serviceman for the US Army who died in January of 2009.

She also has Sonia Figueroa as her mother, whom she used to love very much and on many occasions shared beautiful photos as memories on her social media platforms.

Her family supported her dream to become a professional modeler in the future and wholeheartedly supported her. She was known to have a good time with her family and loved socializing with her Aunts.

Reports say that her father also had a twin brother currently residing with them, named Luis Palacios.

She also has a younger brother named John Paul Figueroa.

Jeff Gladney Relationship Status

Andrea is popularly known for being the girlfriend of famous football player Jeff Gladney. Although it is not clear if they were dating at the time, they have reportedly been seen together on many occasions.

On the day of the accident, both of them were in the car when it collided at high speed with a tree that killing them.

As per some reports, Jeff also has a son from one of his previous relationships.

Jeff Gladney Net-worth

Andrea currently has a total net worth of about 500 thousand dollars, as per reports during her demise.

She mainly got most of the money while working on her social media platforms and through many paid promotions.

