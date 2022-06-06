Are Jada Pinkett And Will Smith Still Married? Net Worth, Career, Age!!

Jada Pinkett is a well-known American actress and a talk show host. Jada is the co-host of the famous Emmy-winning Facebook Watch talk show named Red Table Talk. Apart from being an actress, she is also a Singer and a Businesswoman. Recently the 50-year-old artist lady spoke about the famous incident at the Oscars where Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock during the show. Speaking about that incident she told that, “Now about Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Let’s understand more about Jada Pinkett

The Early Life Of Jada

Jada Pinkett was born as Jada Koren Pinkett on 18 September 1971 in Baltimore Maryland which is the USA. She belongs to Jamaican and Bajan ethnicity on her mother’s side and African-American ethnicity on her father’s side. She was named after her mother’s favorite soap opera actress, Jada Rowland.

Jada’s mother became pregnant when she was in high school. Her parents married and after some months they divorced. Jada Pinkett’s mother and grandmother, Marion Martin Banfield raised her. Pinkett attended the Baltimore School for the Arts where she completed her majors in dance and theatre and later graduated in the year1989.

The Acting Career

Jada Pinkett made her acting debut in the year 1996 when she starred in an episode of True Colors. She appeared in guest roles in television shows like Doogie Howser, M.D. and 21 Jump Street, etc. She later got a role in comedian Bill Cosby’s NBC television sitcom A Different World in the year 1991, as college freshman Lena James.

She made her film debut in the year 1993, in Menace II Society. She was cast as Ronnie, a single mother after she was recommended by her friend Tupac Shakur, who was set to appear in the film but was later fired. In the year 1994, Pinkett appeared with Keenen Ivory Wayans in the action and comedy film A Low Down Dirty Shame.

Her roles that awarded her real fame were rebel Niobe in the films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. As of now, she is the host of the well-known talk show “The red talk”

READ MORE:

Personal Life Of Jada

The actress with a total net worth of $ 50 Million married Will Smith in the year 1997. He has two children Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Before marrying Will Smith the actress dated former basketball player Grant Hill and she was also the very close friend of rapper Tupac Shakur. The 4 feet 11-inch heightened actress has made a very significant contribution to the film industry. Her total combined Net worth with her husband is around $ 400 Million.