How Old Is Veronika Rajek? Net Worth, Education, And More!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

Veronika Rajek, a Slovakian influencer, has hit the headlines for saying some interesting things about her own beauty and body.
The Instagram model says that her body is “too dangerous” for the internet because she has received many negative comments about how “perfectly natural” she looks.

How Old Is Veronika Rajek?

Veronika Rajek is 26 years old and has been modeling since she was 14. At the moment she only talks about herself and explains on social media why and how she is fired for “jealousy”.

Veronika Rajek

Veronika Rajek has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram, and she often posts pictures of herself in bikinis and other outfits. But after being criticized by some Internet users, the model told Jam Press her side of the story, adding:

NameVeronika Rajek
Age26 Years
Date Of Birth20 February 1996
NationalitySlovak
ProfessionErotic Photography Model
Height1.70 m
Net Worth$3 million
Body Measurement36 by 24 by 36 centimeters
Weight58 kg or 128 lbs

Key Facts:

She has many followers on social media sites. Rajek has more than a million Instagram followers and more than 6,000 Twitter followers. Her father is said to be in business, and her mother works at home.

She has an OnlyFans account, whose subscription costs $16.25 per month.

Contrary to all claims, her face and body have not been altered by plastic surgery.

Rajek also makes lip sync videos on TikTok in her spare time.

Veronika Rajek Education

The young and pretty model was born in the Slovak city of Bratislava. She came into the world on February 20, 1996. In 2021 she will be 25 years old. Her birth name is Veronika Matasova. Based on her date of birth, her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Rajek often posts attractive photos of herself in bikinis, crop tops and other swimwear. Veronika was born and raised in Bratislava. She is white and has Slovak citizenship. She is well-known both in her native country and all over Europe.

Veronika Rajek Career

Rajek started modeling when she was only 14 years old. She always wanted to be a model, even when she was young. She had her first paid job as a model in Milan, Italy. In 2015, she participated in a number of modeling competitions, including Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016.

Veronika Rajek has worked with some of the best brands in the world. She has modeled for many famous brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana, Hide & Jack, Blumarine, Vega Wang and Philip Plain.

Veronika Rajek certainly earns a lot of money from her social media accounts, even if they are not one of them. She posts pictures of herself in swimsuits and bikinis. Rajek is also known for putting her name behind products. She has more than a million Instagram followers. Veronika Rajek also has her own account on OnlyFans.

Veronika Rajek Personal life

Veronika is a married woman. She is married to Victor Rajek, her long-term boyfriend. The wedding took place on June 13, 2019, and the couple exchanged vows. The two love to travel and post many photos of faraway places. Veronika Rajek is 1.70 m tall.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has the right size for a model because she is tall. She weighs about 58 kg or 128 lbs. Rajek has hazel green eyes and blonde hair. She has kept her body in good shape. Her measurements are 36 by 24 by 36 centimeters (inches). The beautiful model is said to have a net worth of about $3 million. She posts photos of herself and her husband Victor living a luxurious life.

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

