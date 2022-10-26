‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not guilty To Assault 

Eric Weinberg, the executive producer of the television series “Scrubs,” was released on bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women he lured to photo shoots. Weinberg had been arrested earlier this month after being charged with 18 felonies, including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual assault by restraint, false imprisonment by use of force, assault with force likely to produce serious bodily injury, and attempted forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, according to the district attorney’s office.

Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not guilty To Assault

At his arraignment Tuesday, Weinberg said he was not guilty and his attorneys pleaded for his release until his next court date.

Prosecutors said Weinberg could pose a danger to society. Judge Victoria B. Wilson agreed, did not release Weinberg on bail, and ordered police to hold him in custody until Nov. 15.

Weinberg, 62, was charged with assaults between 2014 and 2019, but District Attorney George Gascón said at an Oct. 6 news conference that investigators believe Weinberg may have hurt other people as far back as the 1990s. He has asked those people who were injured to come forward.

This month, LAPD Detective Ryan Lamar said information from a tip line about other possible assaults by Weinberg was being reviewed.

According to the source, Weinberg was co-executive producer on nearly 100 episodes of NBC’s hospital comedy “Scrubs” and also wrote nearly a dozen episodes.

He was also one of the executive producers of “Californication” in 2007. He has produced and written for other series including “Anger Management,” “Men at Work,” “Veronica’s Closet” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that in 2020, in documents filed as part of Weinberg’s divorce and custody proceedings, three women claimed he sexually harassed them during photo shoots.

One woman said she met Weinberg at a North Hollywood coffee shop in 2014 when she was 22. She said he talked her into a photo shoot at his home, where she had to strip down to her underwear.

Eric Weinberg Career

Even though most people cannot immediately place Eric Weinberg, he has written and produced some legendary television shows. He has made a number of movies including “Graves,” “Men at Work,” “Retired at 35,” “Death Valley,” “Veronica’s Closet” and “Californication.”

According to his IMDb profile, he also co-produced nearly 100 episodes of the medical comedy-drama “Scrubs” for NBC and then ABC from 2001 to 2007.

He has written for far too many television series, including “American Dad,” “Graves,” “Men at Work,” “Politically Incorrect,” “Retired at 35,” “Death Valley,” “Chicago Suns,” “Veronica’s Closet” and others.

He also won the CableACE Award for “Politically Incorrect” in 1993 and was nominated for five Primetime Emmys. In 2016, he was responsible for producing two episodes of the television series “Graves.”

