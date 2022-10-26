John Fetterman Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Dating, And More Updates

John Fetterman is a politician from Pennsylvania, United States He was the mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019 and was a member of the Democratic Party. Fetterman is the Democratic candidate for the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022.

who has a net worth of $800,000. John Fetterman’s net worth is between $717,000 and $1.58 million according to his May 2021 financial report.

However, between $450,000 and $1 million of that is in trust accounts and bank accounts for his children. In 2019, John Fetterman became vice chairman in Pennsylvania.

John Fetterman Early Life

John Karl Fetterman was born on August 15, 1969, in West Reading, PA. Karl, John’s father, worked as a partner at Chubb Insurance Company and then started his own insurance company, making a good living. John grew up in a wealthy area of York, Pennsylvania.

Both of his parents are said to have been very strict Republican conservatives. John attended Albright College and then earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut. In 1993, he graduated. John went to Harvard and earned a Master of Public Policy in 1999.

Name John Fetterman Age 53 Years Date Of Birth 15 August 1969 Profession Politician Wife Gisele Fetterman Children 3 Political Party Democratic Net worth $800 thousand Salary $217,610 Place Of Birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Fetterman Election

Fetterman ran for mayor in 2005 against then-Mayor Pauline Abdullah. He won the Democratic primary by a one-vote margin, thanks to the support of young people in the city. Fetterman won the general election because he did not have to run against a Republican.

In the 2009 Democratic primary for Braddock mayor, Fetterman ran against Jayme Cox.

During the 2009 election, Cox attacked Fetterman for not being able to get the City Council to agree on anything.

In addition, Cox said Fetterman abused his power when he released private records showing Cox had been arrested in 2004. Lawrence Shields, Braddock’s attorney, agreed that Fetterman’s actions were “an abuse of the mayor’s power” and violated Pennsylvania’s criminal records law.

In the primary election, Fetterman defeated Cox by a vote of 294 to 103. Fetterman had won the 2013 and 2017 Democratic primaries by large margins and had no competition in the general election.

Us Senete Campaign

Fetterman said in January 2021 that he would form an exploratory committee for the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania.

On February 4, 2021, Fetterman told the Federal Election Commission that he wanted to run for the Senate seat that Senator Pat Toomey was giving up because of his retirement. On February 8, 2021, he officially announced that he would run for the U.S. Senate.

I just stepped off the #PASenateDebate stage. Tonight, Dr. Oz said he wants women’s bodily autonomy to be up to "local political leaders"



Let me be clear: I will ALWAYS support abortion rights.



Can you rush $10 to my campaign to help me defeat Dr. Oz? https://t.co/EIRYg7ldHR — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 26, 2022

John Fetterman Dating History

John Fetterman was married, as far as we know, to Gisele Barreto Fetterman. John Fetterman has not been dating anyone since May 2022.

Fetterman was a guest on the program Colbert Report on February 25, 2009. He talked about the economic problems his city is facing due to a shrinking population, falling real estate prices and bankruptcy.

He also questioned why money from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 could not be used for projects like those in Braddock. On August 16, 2010, he reappeared and told what he had done and how the City was working with Levi Strauss.

