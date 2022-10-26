Ben Feigin, who was a producer on “Schitt’s Creek” and the founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, passed away on Monday due to pancreatic cancer. Several awards were given to him for his work on the show. He has reached the age of 47.

The passing of Feigin was verified by United Talent Agency, which had been Feigin’s personal employer in the past and also employed his wife at the present time.

In his role as executive producer on “Schitt’s Creek,” Feigin was a key contributor to the creation and introduction of the television series.

It is generally agreed that he was the driving factor behind licencing the show on a territory-by-territorial basis and the non-traditional finance mechanism for the series that bears his name.

In addition to directing the series itself, Feigin oversaw the production of a documentary titled “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” as well as a pop-up immersive experience based on the programme and other merchandise efforts.

In recognition of his work on the concluding season of “Schitt’s Creek,” Feigin was presented with three awards: an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, a PGA award for outstanding producer of episodic television for a comedy, and a Golden Globe for best musical or comedic television series.

Additionally, Feigin was honoured with a GLAAD Media Award in 2020 and 2021 for being the best comedy series.

Feigin began his career with Warner Bros. after earning a degree in film production from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was born in Silver Spring, Maryland. After that, he started working for William Morris, which is where he eventually met his future wife.

After that, he moved on to work for UTA, The Collective, and Amblin Entertainment. After that, Feigin worked for Warner Bros., where he oversaw the production of popular series such as “Friends,” “The West Wing,” and “ER.”

Early on in his career, Feigin was instrumental in the execution of the very first event to be broadcast live online by playing a pivotal role in the formation of a collaboration with AOL.

He also worked on the reunification of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, executive producing the film “Cheech & Chong: Roasted” in 2008 and the comedy duo’s concert video “Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This” in 2010, in addition to brokering the comedy duo’s first contract for merchandising and licencing.

In addition to maintaining his role as a producer after joining Anonymous Content in 2006, Feigin is credited with establishing the company’s comedy and enterprise sections.

In addition, Feigin was a contributor to creative artistic projects for Barack Obama as well as an exhibit on the Chicano Art Movement that was shown at the Grammy Museum. He was a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, as well as the University of California, Los Angeles, and New York University.

In addition, Feigin was active in a wide variety of charitable causes, making contributions to organisations such as StandUp2Cancer, Gilda’s Club World-Wide, the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Creative Coalition, and Laurene Powell Jobbs’ Emerson Collective, amongst others.

On Thursday, the funeral services will be placed at Mount Sinai Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. It is possible to make financial contributions to Stand Up to Cancer in honour of Feigin.

Ellie, who is 11 years old, and Heidi, who was his wife, are the only members of Feigin’s family to outlive him.

