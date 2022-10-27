Miss Universe Bought By Thai Businesswoman For $20 Million

7.6 C
Oacoma
The Miss Universe pageant has been bought for $20 million by a Thai transgender businesswoman.
Jakapong Anne Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group and its biggest shareholder, made the deal with IMG Worldwide official, her company said on Wednesday.
Jakrajutatip is a famous media mogul and a supporter of transgender rights. She made history when she became the first woman to own a company that puts on beauty pageants.

Jakrajutatip is said to have said in a statement on Wednesday, “We are incredibly honoured to be taking over The Miss Universe Organization and working with its visionary leadership team.” “This is a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio because the Organization has a global reach, works with global partners and brands, and has a lot of content, licencing, and merchandising opportunities.”

“We want to continue its legacy of giving a stage to passionate people from different backgrounds, cultures, and traditions,” she said. “At the same time, we want to change the brand for the next generation.”

The Thai business mogul has been very open about her life as a transgender woman. She started the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation to fight for transgender people’s rights.

The JKN Global Group, which sells films and TV shows made in Thailand and around the world, sees the purchase as “soft power” that will help make Thailand known and respected around the world.

The beauty pageant has been going on for 71 years and was co-owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2002. In 2015, it was bought by IMG.

In January 2023, the group will hold its 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be shown in 165 different countries.

Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip said: "We feel very lucky to be taking over The Miss Universe Organization and working with its leaders, who have a lot of vision.

This is a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio because the Organization has a global reach, works with global partners and brands, and has a lot of content, licencing, and merchandising opportunities.

We want to build on the brand’s history of giving passionate people from different backgrounds, cultures, and traditions a place to share their ideas. We also want to change the brand for the next generation.”

Amy Emmerich, who is CEO of The Miss Universe Organization, and Paula Shugart, who is President, both said: “We’re excited to see how The Miss Universe Organization will change with JKN.

Our partnerships and brands around the world have never been stronger, and our forward-thinking approach keeps us at the top of our industry. We’d like to thank IMG for giving us the tools we needed to make our brand goals come true.”

