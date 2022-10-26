1.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Top NewsWho Was Jules Bass? Producer And Director Of Iconic...
Top News

Who Was Jules Bass? Producer And Director Of Iconic Animated Specials Dies At 87

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

3
0

Press secretary Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff confirmed that Jules Bass, an animator, producer, director, and composer, died Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York. He was 87 years old. His works include stop-motion television series such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”
“Rudolph,” with Burl Ives as Rudolph’s voice, “Frosty,” with Jackie Vernon and Jimmy Durante as Frosty, and “Santa Claus,” with Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney as Santa Claus, were first shown in the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, the specials have become a staple of Christmas programming on television.

Producer And Director Of Iconic Animated Specials Dies At 87

Jules Bass was known for working with director Arthur Rankin Jr. for a long time. Rankin Jr. died in 2014 at the age of 89. Rankin/Bass Productions, which they ran together, was known for its stop-motion and cel-animated films, which were difficult to make and took a long time to turn into feature-length films.

Jules Bass

“The New Adventures of Pinocchio,” a television series launched in 1960, was Bass and Rankin’s first work together. They were nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program in 1977 for their work on “The Little Drummer Boy Book II.” The following year, they won a Peabody for their animated version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.” “The Return of the King,” based on a book by J.R.R. Tolkien, was released in 1980.

Name Jules Bass
DiedOctober 25, 2022
Age87
Date Of BirthSeptember 16, 1935
ProfessionDirector
producer
composer
lyricist
author
NationalityAmerican
Zodiac SignVirgo
BirthplacePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Net Worth$1 Million – $5 Million

In 1982, they collaborated on the film “The Last Unicorn.” Voice actors such as Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, Alan Arkin and Robert Klein starred in the film.

In addition to many vacation shows, they also produced animated series such as “Thundercats” and “The Jackson 5ive.” Bass was also the producer and director of the cult classic “Mad Monster Party,” released in 1967 and starring Boris Karloff.

Bass was born in Philadelphia on September 16, 1935. He attended college at New York University and worked at an advertising agency before joining Rankin at Videocraft International, which later became Rankin/Bass Productions. After Bass stopped producing and directing films in 1987, he turned to writing children’s books.

Jean Nicole Bass, Bass’ daughter, predeceased him in January. She died at the age of 61.

Jules Bass Career

Director Jules Bass was born on September 16, 1935, in the United States. He is a writer, film, and television director and producer best known for his stop-motion animation work with Arthur Rankin Jr.

He was responsible for producing the animated series Thundercats, which aired in the 1980s. Astrologers say that Jules Bass’ zodiac sign is Virgo. Our records indicate that Jules Bass is probably single and has never been married.

Read More:

Who Was Amou Haji? The World’s Dirtiest Man!

Previous articleBig Mouth Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Series

Big Mouth Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

The ideal cameo for season 6 was alluded to during one of Big Mouth's penultimate jokes of season 5....
news

Who Was Amou Haji? The World’s Dirtiest Man!

According to state media, an Iranian recluse who did not shower for more than 50 years and was called...
Top News

‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not guilty To Assault 

Eric Weinberg, the executive producer of the television series "Scrubs," was released on bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty...
Top News

Dragon’s Den Businessman Drew Cockton Was Discovered Dead Aged 36!

LGBT+ campaigner and entrepreneur Drew Cockton died on Oct. 22, 2022,  one year after he won  £50,000 for his...
Series

Will Netflix Renew 28 Days Haunted For A Second Season?

Due to the Netflix series "28 Days Haunted," one of this hamlet's most legendary historical structures, MADISON, which was...
Biography

John Fetterman Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Dating, And More Updates

John Fetterman is a politician from Pennsylvania, United States He was the mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019...

Must read

Top News

Black Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million To Lead Domestic Weekend Box Office

The superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock"...
Top News

Jenelle Evans Says Jace ‘Should Be Living with Me’ Instead Of Her Mother

Jenelle Evans said of her mother, "Someone took my...
Top News

Brad Pitt The Eligible Bachelor Exudes Youthful Charm At Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin

On Friday, Brad Pitt brought his star power to...
Top News

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders,...
Top News

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not guilty To Assault 

Eric Weinberg, the executive producer of the television series...
Tyler James -
Top News

Dragon’s Den Businessman Drew Cockton Was Discovered Dead Aged 36!

LGBT+ campaigner and entrepreneur Drew Cockton died on Oct....
Nancy Erin -
Top News

Rishi Sunak Net Worth: How Rich Is Rishi Sunak?

The Stanford Graduate School of Business admissions officer who...
Tyler James -
Top News

Leslie Jordan Height, Net Worth, Cause Of Death

Leslie Jordan was an American actor, writer, and singer....
Tyler James -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
115 Whitetail Dr
Chamberlain
SD 57325
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Will Netflix Renew 28 Days Haunted For A Second Season?

Series 0
Due to the Netflix series "28 Days Haunted," one...

John Fetterman Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Dating, And More Updates

Biography 0
John Fetterman is a politician from Pennsylvania, United States...

‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not guilty To Assault 

Top News 0
Eric Weinberg, the executive producer of the television series...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun