Who Was Jules Bass? Producer And Director Of Iconic Animated Specials Dies At 87

Press secretary Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff confirmed that Jules Bass, an animator, producer, director, and composer, died Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York. He was 87 years old. His works include stop-motion television series such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

“Rudolph,” with Burl Ives as Rudolph’s voice, “Frosty,” with Jackie Vernon and Jimmy Durante as Frosty, and “Santa Claus,” with Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney as Santa Claus, were first shown in the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, the specials have become a staple of Christmas programming on television.

Jules Bass was known for working with director Arthur Rankin Jr. for a long time. Rankin Jr. died in 2014 at the age of 89. Rankin/Bass Productions, which they ran together, was known for its stop-motion and cel-animated films, which were difficult to make and took a long time to turn into feature-length films.

“The New Adventures of Pinocchio,” a television series launched in 1960, was Bass and Rankin’s first work together. They were nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program in 1977 for their work on “The Little Drummer Boy Book II.” The following year, they won a Peabody for their animated version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.” “The Return of the King,” based on a book by J.R.R. Tolkien, was released in 1980.

In 1982, they collaborated on the film “The Last Unicorn.” Voice actors such as Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, Alan Arkin and Robert Klein starred in the film.

In addition to many vacation shows, they also produced animated series such as “Thundercats” and “The Jackson 5ive.” Bass was also the producer and director of the cult classic “Mad Monster Party,” released in 1967 and starring Boris Karloff.

Bass was born in Philadelphia on September 16, 1935. He attended college at New York University and worked at an advertising agency before joining Rankin at Videocraft International, which later became Rankin/Bass Productions. After Bass stopped producing and directing films in 1987, he turned to writing children’s books.

Jean Nicole Bass, Bass’ daughter, predeceased him in January. She died at the age of 61.

