0 SHARES Share Tweet

Halsey is now hitting over the Internet with her true story of experiencing abortion.

Halsey, the ‘Without Me’ singer, is now coming forward in the wake of the recent Roe. v. Wade ruling, in the United States. Based on the latest rule, abortion has now been banned in most US states. The singer newly penned up a letter opening her heart by saying, the abortion she had done before undoubtedly saved her life.

Halsey Recalls Suffering 3 Miscarriages

The singer, 27, shared that many people have asked her about her decision on abortion. Most of them knew that Halsey had been struggling to conceive for years and why she quickly took her stand to abort. The answer to all the queries shooted against her stance on abortion was that she never felt strongly about it.

She even added, ‘I was not a happy person at the time of abortion, and I never stood for abortion unless I realized it will worsen my condition and take my life”.

Once Halsey’s abortion was done, it saved her life, and it even paved the way for her to give birth to a healthy baby son years after.

She then realized how her decision to abort made her life better.

Now, after the Roe. v. Wade ruling, she can’t take her step back from sharing her real experience. She says that every human being deserves the best, and they have the right to choose the right decision to make their lives better. She even clearly described how she recovered from such a dangerous and life-altering experience.

The pop star still remembers the days she held her son tight in one arm and fought against the odds she faced then with the other.

Halsey and her life partner Alev Aydin happily welcomed their first son, named Ender Ridley in July 2021.

She had faced three miscarriages before her 24th birthday. The singer when got pregnant earlier felt really happy, but later got disappointed in seeing that she had no potential to maintain the pregnancy. She struggled a lot to keep it, but her body displeased her by taking away the baby bump forever.

The cruel irony which was repeated three consecutive times made her totally depressed.

She faced an abortion as one of her miscarriages demanded it as her body was not capable enough to terminate the pregnancy on its own. If not ready to move with the option of aborting, the singer may risk stepping into sepsis with no medical intervention.

She told, “I was totally afraid and cried. It broke my heart, and I was totally helpless. I felt hopeless. I was helpless that I could not do anything to save my pregnancy”.

Halsey shared that the couple was traumatized by the bad experiences they faced till she was in her third trimester of carrying Ender.

The singer was well prepared for facing the worst phase of her life.

The latest news of the reversal of Roe v. Wade made Halsey feel very bad as she is against the new rule.

Read More:

Mary Miller Exclaimed The Court’s Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade A “Victory For White Life”

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Chelsea Handler: My 3 Abortions Are Why America Needs Roe