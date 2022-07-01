0 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest honeymoon pictures of the couple floating over the Internet show that Brooklyn and Nicola find it really hard to keep their hands off each other!

Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola on April 9, 2022, in Florida. The wedding took place at Nelson’s, the billionaire father of the bride’s estate in Palm Beach. The marriage was in a Jewish style, and the cost was around $4 million.

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Had A Romantic Lunch

Recently, just a couple of months after marriage, the couple hit the Internet with their stunning snaps taken during their honeymoon time.

The lovely young couple dressed up perfect for the balmy weather. Brooklyn was spotted wearing an airy white loose shirt with light khaki trousers. He even added a dark sunglass to protect his eyes from the strong rays of the sun.

Nicola, the beautiful lady, looked really attractive in her flowing blue color floral green lengthy lightweight top. Her long hair was wrapped well using a black and white bandana. Nicola’s high heel sandals took her to the perfect height to receive hot kisses from Brooklyn all the time throughout their day.

The couple was really in a fresh love mood, and activities during their outing in the honeymoon phase prove the same. Their relationship seems very serious, and they long for each other in-depth.

The couple then packed to enjoy dinner at a local restaurant nearby sitting side to side in the cozy venue. Forgetting about the surroundings and people nearby, the couple who preferred sitting outside, was busy concentrating on each other and cuddling by showering kisses and hugs.

In one of the photos shared, the couple was starting for having a tender kiss, showing Brooklyn has faced his hands over his lovely wife’s face and is ready for giving a hot kiss on her red lips.

Both the husband and wife seemed busy updating their private snaps on their travels on social media platforms. The ever-memorable moments of the couple during their honeymoon started taking space over the Internet on Thursday.

The restaurant at which they had dinner was filled with live music which made the couples feel more romantic. The performer at the restaurant began singing the cover track of Can’t Help Falling In Love, by Elvis Presley. It was the couple’s wedding song, and it all took them back to their wedding day memories.

This was taken and posted by Brooklyn on Instagram by writing about their wedding day song they heard again on the first day of their honeymoon. He also added two heart emojis to the caption of the story.

In the video shared, Nicola seemed very emotional and blushed. She placed her hand over her heart during the performance of the song at the restaurant and her eyes were glittering as she recalled their wedding day.

Anyway, the couple was very happy being together and everything till now seems to be perfect.