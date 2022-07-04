24.6 C
Cardi B Spotted In A Pink Short Shorts & Crop Top As She Shops In NYC 

Cardi B was spotted sporting bright pink short shorts on the weekend! The rapper, 29, wore vibrant pants with a light purple crop top and cozy leopard slides as she ventured out for some shopping in New York City on Saturday, July 2. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — enjoyed the well-earned retail therapy at premium retailers Gucci and Prada on the legendary Fifth Avenue. In between stores, she stopped to pose for cameras outdoors, hamming it up as only Cardi could.

Cardi B Spotted In A Pink Short Shorts As She Shops In NYC! 

The Bronx native has had a busy week as she debuted her scorching new tune “Hot S–t” with Lil Durk and Kanye West on July 1. The rough, muscular song was recorded “for the clubs,” claims Cardi, and is actually older than her 2020 hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. On the Tay Keith-produced track, Cardi flexes about her power and wealth, especially her love of fancy outfits. “New Chanel on my body, it’s a boost/I’m so poppin’, I don’t ever need to get introduced (‘Duced),” she raps, before assuring her followers that her “Checks comin’ fast, I’m like swoosh.”

Cardi B Spotted In A Pink Short Shorts & Crop Top As She Shops In NYC 

Cardi shared more about the song while appearing on Twitter Spaces, where she also mentioned it has been a long time since she published a song — notably, she did appear on “No Love” with Summer Walker and SZA, but before that, her previous song was 2021’s “Up.”

“I have this [‘Hot S–t’] record already for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite,” she remarked, via Complex magazine. “I feel like I haven’t put out a record in a year and a half. It’s a lot of strain on me… I’ve seen tweets of you guys saying this previously. You may be under the impression that no one else cares about you. “Everyone is afraid to stand up for Cardi, but I stand up for a lot of people.”

Cardi is yet to release a full follow-up album to her ground-breaking 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. Since then, she’s released one-off songs including “Money, Please Me” and “Press” in 2019, followed by “WAP” with Megan and “Up” in 2021. Cardi B has announced that her sophomore album is in the works, and fans are impatiently awaiting it.

Previous article: Halsey Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages Before Son Ender: 'Abortion Saved My Life'

