0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mary E. Miller is a politician functioning as the U.S. representative from Illinois’s 15th congressional district. Being a member of the Republican Party, she serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education & Labor.

Mary Miller Calls The Roe Decision ‘Victory For White Life

Recently, she made a statement on the decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which has created chaos. The statement by Miller has gone trending viral on social media platforms and news which outraged the citizens. On Saturday night, Miller was talking at a rally together with President Donald Trump.

While communicating with the gathered people, Miller exclaimed the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.” Later, Miller’s Spokesman declared that she planned to say that the judgment was a victory for a “right to life.” the lines came out mistakenly, and also, the judgment doesn’t have any negative impact on abortion rights for women of color.

Mary Miller is now appearing for re-election in the newly re-drawn 15th Congressional District against GOP Rep in the state. And she was asked to speak on the stage to speak by Trump, who held the rally in Menton, Illinois. The rally was conducted to turn out the vote earlier than the state’s Tuesday primary.

She stated, “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.” She even got cheers from the crowd after giving out her speech.

Isaiah Wartman, Miller’s spokesman, stated to The Associated Press that it was a misunderstanding of words that happened while delivering the speech. And even stated that from the video, it is clear that she is scrutinizing the papers while delivering her speech. Also, her campaign remarked Miller as a grandmother of numerous nonwhite grandchildren, which includes one with down syndrome.

Mary Miller Trending On Social Media After The Statement

As of records, this is not the first time such a thing happening to the freshman congresswoman. Earlier, she has been criticized for quoting Adolf Hitler. She quoted in a speech last year that Hitler was correct in saying, “Whoever has the youth has the future.” and this is clearly captured in several videos. Due to this incident, she was asked to apologize after Democrats in Illinois asked her to resign.

But the incident didn’t affect her much and she was elected in 2020. Also, shortly after joining the office in January 2021, she apologized for quoting Hitler in her speech. She noted, “I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the evilest dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth.”

By the end of the rally, former U.S President Donald Trump took a victory lap for the Supreme Court’s judgment on overruling Roe v. Wade and thus ending the constitutional right to abortion. The proponents who voted in favor of the supreme court were appointed by him as he noted in 2016.

Trump expressed to the crowd at the rally, “Yesterday the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life.” The people gathered after listening to his remark broke out chanting, “Thank you, Trump!.” Trump not only advocated for Miller in the rally held at Menton, Illinois but also supported Republican Darren Bailey, who is heading to become the party’s nominee for governor.