0 SHARES Share Tweet

In Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse case, Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell was convicted of helping the former in sexually abusing underage girls for years and years following which the latter has been ruled with a sentence of 20 years.

The hearing in Manhattan on the case lasted for several hours from morning to noon.

Ghislaine Maxwell Handed 20-year Prison Sentence

The media baron, Robert Maxwell’s daughter, has been proven to be guilty and her role in sex child trafficking was disclosed, following which her punishment was initiated on June 28, Tuesday.

The late American Financier once had a romantic relationship with Ghislaine and the number one criminal has already gone in the year 2019.

Currently, the 60-year-old Maxwell is left with the law and has been convicted of a number of charges related to sex abuse.

On each crime that has been entitled to Maxwell’s name, she is asked to pay $100 immediately by Judge Alison Nathon, who was in charge of the criminal trial. On top of that, the convicted must make another payment of $750,000 as a fine and would be prisoned for additional five years of supervised release as well.

Maxwell’s attorney, Bibby Sterheim requested law enforcement for the transfer of the British former socialite to a women’s prison located in Danbury and also bid for permission for the prisoner to attend her ongoing treatment related to her past trauma.

Damian Williams, U.S Attorney, addressed saying that whoever has committed the crime shall definitely be put under the law, despite the time lag, and thus nobody can dream of escaping from the capture of law.

He continued the words by addressing the children who underwent the doings of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, for stepping ahead and uttering the truth before the court in their testimonials.

Though the prosecutors appeared before the law with the request for the criminal to be sentenced to more than 50 years, Maxwell’s defender pleaded before the law to reduce the punishment time to 5 years.

However, it was stated that no punishment can be equivalent to the mental and physical pain and trauma faced by the children who were harassed by Epstein and that Maxwell must pay back for the luxury she enjoyed in her life as a result of her crimes.

Prior to the hearing held this week, a total of eight victims presented their complaints before the law to which the judge ruled that six among the victims would have a personal oral session on Tuesday.

Reportedly the oral session was then performed for all eight women. Statements were read aloud at the session

Epstein was found in the cell after suicide due to the trauma he had while facing the conspiracy charges. This evoked the victims more as they could not deliver the culprit with further deserving punishment.

Maxwell’s arrest happened only a year after the death of Epstein. For up to 16 months, she was held without bail and it resulted in the trial quite soon.

Read More:

Travis Barker Hospitalized In Los Angeles With Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side

Chrisley Confidante Shares How The Couple Is Managing Despite Their Legal Problems

Camila Cabello Is Festive In Bright Yellow Top With Feathers While Out In LA