The Cuban-American singer, Camilla Cabello recently made an appearance outside in Santamonica, California, looking all petty in a yellowish orange feathery attire.

Camila Cabello Looked Like Sunshine In Her Bright Yellow Top

The singer was snapped being all dolled up wearing long golden hoops on her ears and a monochrome outfit. The Senorita fame multi-braided her hair with a center partition and tied them in two sections. She also hung her light-brown colored long hair on her forehead, to her face.

The yellow dress was topped with purple and yellow feathers at the end of the sleeve that added more elegance to her style.

She styled the top with a sweatpant that has knots in both ends, starting from the waist to the length.

The beauty tycoon paired the entire look with white-flat sandals and her face seemed like she went with the “no- makeup, makeup -look”.

The snap was clicked just a week later when she was gushed about dating Austin Kevitch, the co-founder of the dating app, Lox Club. The rumor began as soon as the couple was spotted together a few nights ago.

The singer and the CEO were clicked together in LA when they were laughing about something and looked cute with each other.

The dating life of the Senorita singers, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are kept under close observation following the breakup the couple announced in November 2021, after being in a romantic relationship for 2 years. Though the ex-couple came forward with the breakup news together, many claims encircled the duo that Mendes initiated the split.

The duo informed their followers on their respective Instagram handles that they will continue to be good friends with each other, though they have decided to end their relationship of romance.

The couple sought further support from the world just the same as they supported at the beginning.

An exclusive source shared that the ex-couple performed individually at Wango Tango and they also shared a couple of words with each other when they happened to run into one another. The source also explained that things would have been weird if the ex-pair didn’t talk to one another in public under special situations and of course, there have been no worries for Shawn and Camila in confronting each other as they still talk in a flirty way, as if they both are friends, but who could not stop loving.

It is quite evident that they have kept all the personal accounts aside and are moving on with individual lives by considering themselves friends with every last one.

Since the breakup last year, both Camilla and Shawn were not dished to be dating anyone, until Camila was caught by the camera recently.

