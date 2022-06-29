0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s true that Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband, Jesse James, is married. Former grownup movie star Bonnie Rotten (real name Alaina Hicks), 29, and the 53-year-old founder of West Coast Choppers were married for the fifth time on June 25 in a private yard ceremony.

16:14 – 1 Corinthine As Jesse wrote on Instagram, “Let all that you just do be accomplished in love.'” the post included photos from his wedding day. He went on to exclaim, “I had the best day ever yesterday!”. First, a video of his bride-to-be strutting down the aisle with a lovely French Bulldog was shared by the TV character. She held a pink and white bouquet as she came closer to her future husband, beaming.

Bonnie’s 6-year-old daughter, who was also wearing a white dress covered in lace, joined Jesse and Bonnie on the second slide of the carousel. With a grey dress skirt and white button-down shirt paired with a matching vest, Jesse’s attire was dreary.

A tan fedora topped off her look. It was followed by a picture of the newlyweds getting ready for the big day, and a video of a wedding guest wishing the happy couple well. Because they are wonderful individuals, “I hope they are by far the happiest people in the world,’ the delighted man said in his address.

Furthermore, Bonnie posted a slew of pictures from her big day to her Instagram account. “6.25.22 She captioned the first of three photos, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” As seen in her second wedding-related post, which you can see up top, she shared a few behind-the-scenes details from the weekend nuptials, including the table decor and guests with BBQ food on their plates, a picture of her cute daughter with a cake on her face, and an image of her wedding cake, which featured the same pink florals that had been in her bouquet as well as a knife from Jesse’s cutlery line. It was a very amazing day, and I’m so thankful to have had these people with us for our day of love.” The stars were in perfect alignment, both literally and metaphorically. My soulmate is here and I will not let him leave,” she wrote in the post.

During their marriage, Sandra and Jesse James adopted a child named Louis. Sadly, rumors of his infidelity spread quickly after they made the decision to move forward.

Actresses from The Blind Side have been divorcing since 2010. ‘How do you deal with your sadness without inflicting harm on your child? ‘It’s a baby,’ she said. Your feelings are absorbed by them. ‘ So I owed it to him to avoid bringing my sorrow into the first year of his existence.’

The Lost City actress has been in a committed relationship with Bryan Randall since her divorce.

Two of Jesse’s children, Karla James and Janine Lindemulder, are from his first marriage, while the third is from his second marriage to porn star Janine.

In March 2013, he married drag racer Alexis DeJorgia, but the couple divorced two years later, in March 2020. Just a few months after they started dating, he proposed to Kat Von D, one of the world’s most prominent tattoo artists.

She accused him of cheating on her with many women and they ended up splitting up in September 2011 after an on-and-off relationship.

