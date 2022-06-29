0 SHARES Share Tweet

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s federal trial didn’t go as they had intended because the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were ultimately convicted guilty on numerous federal offenses, including bank fraud and significant tax evasion.

What Happened To Chrisley Confidante Couple?

The Chrisleys were initially charged in 2019, and their trial is scheduled to start in May 2022. The celebrity couple was accused by the prosecution of using fraudulent papers to obtain large loans as well as fabricating bank and credit report information to obtain a rental property in California.

Todd and Julie ultimately managed to cheat banks out of more than $30 million. The Chrisleys were released on bond and placed on home detention, which means they can only leave the house for particular, authorized purposes while having their spending constantly scrutinized.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, was also found guilty of conspiring to commit fraud and intentionally filing fraudulent tax returns.

In a recent interview, Julie and Todd Chrisley’s attorney discussed how the reality stars are actually faring following their guilty judgment and how upset they are that things didn’t turn out better for them.

The Chrisleys also thanked the public for its unwavering support. And just now, a Chrisley insider is clarifying their role in the background.

The Chrisleys are in for a challenging few months, but their loved ones aren’t quite gone yet. The celebrity couple’s dedicated marketing company’s CEO, David, said in a statement that he will continue to support them because “they are a nice family” and “have good values.”

Additionally, according to David, “People only see the TV aspect of them; they don’t see the true side of them.”

He believes the “Chrisley Knows Best” actors don’t deserve all the terrible press they have been receiving and wants everyone to have a better look at them.

The family has had a really tough time, and they ask that people respect their privacy, David said. Superior Marketing will do everything in its power to support Todd and Julie until their October sentencing. Even after the couple’s fate is decided, David hopes to still be able to work with them.

The reality stars could spend up to 30 years in prison for their numerous, long-standing offenses, which range from tax evasion to bank fraud.

Todd acknowledged it was “a very terrible, heartbreaking period for our family” during an emotional episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. Later this month, USA Network will air the second episode of Season 9 of their popular show, but it is unclear if “Chrisley Knows Best” will continue beyond that.

Despite the fact that Todd and Julie Chrisley are clearly going through a difficult time right now, one positive result of their legal troubles is that their estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley has made up with them in a surprisingly public way.

Lindsie expressed guilt for how she had previously spoken about her family during a recent episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.” The ex-reality star specifically wanted to make it clear that there is room for reconciliation, admitting she had “stuck my foot in my mouth” by saying differently.

