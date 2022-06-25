Scaring! Ezra Miller ‘Housing Children In Unsafe Gun-Filled Farm’!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A young mother and her three young children are supposedly being housed by Ezra Miller on a Vermont farm that is purportedly covered with weapons, ammo, and marijuana. The allegations were seen being exposed by numerous persons with knowledge of the circumstance, including the father of the children.

The home is situated on the “Fantastic Beasts” star’s 96-acre estate in Stamford, Vermont. According to two of the people, there are abandoned guns dispersed throughout the house. This raises concerns for the safety of the children, who vary in age from 1 to 5.

Ezra Miller Accused Of Hosting Children On A Farm Filled With Guns!!

Moreover, as per rumors they have examined a video from April that showed at least eight assault rifles, handguns, and rifles were strewn about the living room of the house, with some of the weapons being propped up close to plush animals.

Miller’s land is home to huge cannabis grow that is not one of the state’s 25 authorized cultivators. The 25-year-old woman and her kids have reportedly been residing in the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star’s house since mid-April after meeting there one month earlier.

The mother, though, is adamant that neither she nor her kids are in danger. She and her three young children even claimed that Miller created a safe atmosphere and helped her flee from an allegedly “aggressive and abusive husband.”

Unattended firearms are reportedly lying around the house at Miller’s 96-acre estate, according to a source. This raises concerns for the children’s safety.

According to a source, one of the little children, who was only a year old, allegedly put a stray gunshot in her mouth. It is also said that marijuana was often and heavily used around children. On Miller’s property, there is also a “sizable cannabis grow farm”.

Since becoming aware of the allegedly present weapons and drugs at Ezra Miller‘s home in mid-May, the father has gotten in touch with both the local police and the Department for Children and Families of Vermont to conduct wellness checks.

The social worker assigned to the case asserted that they found nothing wrong during their visit to the family, but the father claims that the police dismissed his concerns.

Similar accusations against Ezra Miller have also surfaced recently as per updates, including one from the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who claimed that the actor used force to “hold sway” over their child.

Tokata Iron Eyes, being an 18-year-old participant in the Standing Rock movement, recently had filed a plea for an order of protection against Miller, alleging that the actor had groomed Tokata and given them a sizable amount of LSD.

Thereafter, a week later, in Massachusetts, another parent obtained a temporary restraining order against Miller after it was claimed that he had displayed threatening conduct toward the now 12-year-old child and pointed a gun at the mother. After posting a series of tweets about being in another universe, Miller subsequently deactivated their Instagram account.