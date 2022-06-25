26.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Elon Musk’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Requested Name And Gender Change!

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter Vivian legally requested to change her gender and name, which was granted by the honorable court on Wednesday.

Vivian is one of the five children Elon Musk, and Justine Wilson hold. Elon, who is 50, is a renowned business magnate and is the richest man in the world. His 49-year-old wife is a Canadian author. In 2002, their first child tragically died due to sudden infant death syndrome when he was just ten weeks old. The couple who got married in 2000 soon got separated in the year 2008.

Vivian, who turned 18, requests to change her name and gender. She moved legally, and on Wednesday, in Los Angeles, the County Superior Court judge granted Elon Musk’s daughter’s request to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, which has got recorded in the court records. Her new last name is the maiden name of Justine Musk Wilson, her mother.

The judge recognized and approved the teen’s gender as female and took necessary actions to reflect the changes in the documents. 

In the original petition filed by Vivian on April 18, which was right after her 18th birthday, she clearly described her request to change her name and gender.

According to the court documents, she shared her gender identity and the fact that she no longer wishes to live with or relate to her biological father in any form or shape. Neither Elon Musk nor his wife Justine Musk had spoken anything related to this publicly till she filed the request in court. 

Justine Musk shared a snippet of a chat she had with her 18-year-old. In the conversation, Vivian shared that her childhood was really weird. Justine was not able to believe these words from her 18-year-old daughter. On Monday, the very same day when the news got circulating over the Internet, Justine wrote on Twitter, “I am not feeling the real self in me right now.” 

The conversation Justine shared did not even specify whether it was with Vivan’s twin or her itself. Justine shared with her child that she felt proud. As a response, the teen too added, “I feel very much proud of myself.”

Elon Musk, who now shares two children with Grimes, the musician, shared a heartfelt message about their children on social media last weekend. It was all on Father’s day he shared the message to all his kids that he loves them so much. This shows the conditional love a father holds for his kids. The statement he shared on the very special day reflects his equal love and care for the children.

Once, Musk was noted for the comments he shared on transgender individuals, which drew controversy in late 2020. At that time, he showed his full support for the trans.  

