Omarion And Mario Set For ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Twitter On Fire!!

As per the latest entertainment news, it has been announced that Omarion and Mario will be competing with each other for the next Verzuz. The Verzuz is an American webcast series founded by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and is aired on Verzuz TV. The series came out as a DJ battle during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the first battle was a faceoff between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz through an Instagram Live broadcast in March 2020.

The Omarion And Mario ‘Verzuz’

The series welcomes two musicians, mostly R&B and hip hop to highlight their discographies in two 10-song rounds during a three-hour session. According to the latest reports, a battle between the R&B icons Omarion and Mario is ready to take place at The Novo in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 23.

The latest announcement by Verzuz has got the social media users exhilarated on Twitter. Various debates over who is going to with this epic showdown are firing up on all social media platforms. As per the latest press release, the singers have indicated their appearance in their recent interviews before the matchup was official.

Omari Ishmael Grandberry, known by his stage name Omarion, is an American R&B singer, actor, and dancer. He is majorly known as the lead singer of the boy band B2K. The band has been a sensation with their singles that attained positions on the Billboard Hot 100. As the group disbanded in 2004, Omarion undertook a solo career and even released his debut album in 2005. The album reached the top of Billboard Hot 200 and even received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. He even appeared in films such as You Got Served, Fat Albert, Somebody Help Me, and The Proud Family Movie.

Mario Dewar Barrett, popularly known as Marion, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and model. He debuted his first song in 2002 and by the end of the 2000s decade, he was ranked no.98 by Billboard on their “Artist of the Decade” list. Other than music, he has appeared in several television shows and films like Step Up, Freedom Writers, and Empire.

Omarion commented on The Big Tigger Show, “I think there are a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself.” Likewise, Mario declared, “O would be the only right fit for the people” in his interview for The Shade Room.

Mario has shared in his Instagram story, “This the cure for amnesia! My day ones already know the vibes I’m bringing!” sharing the news about the show. While Omarion shared, “This is about to be fun! & and much-needed re-education for your bots. True R&B rules the soul.”

Fans all over the world are looking forward to this R&B blast and are having fiery discussions on who will smoke whom. The whole event will be live-streamed online at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. People who can’t attend the event in person can catch up on the show from the official Instagram page of Verzuz.

