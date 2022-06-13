Who Is Ezra Miller? His Movies, Wife, Net Worth, And Spouse!

Ezra is a famous Hollywood actor, well known for his roles in films like Justice League, Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald, etc.

Ezra’s final movie to win theaters was “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in the year 2018.

On September 30, 1992, Ezra Matthew Miller came to the world in Wyckoff, New Jersey, US. Ezra’s age is 29 years as of 2022. Ezra’s father’s name is Robert S. Miller, and his mother’s name is Marta. He has sisters named Caitlin Miller and Saiya Miller.

The height of Ezra is five hundred toes, and his weight is around fifty-five kilograms.

His eye color is brown, and his hair color is black.

How Much Does Ezra Miller Earn?

Ezra Miller earns nicely from acting, modeling, and being paid to advertise. He earns around $50k a month in line.

Age And Early Life Of Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is a US actor. His first movie entrance was in Afterschool in 2008. He is well-known for his position as Barry Allen’s (Flash) inside the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Full Name Ezra Matthew Miller Born On 30 September 1992 Age 29 years Birthplace Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States Height 1.8 m Weight 55 kg Net Worth $3 – $5 million Profession American actor

He has appeared in movies such as Afterschool (2008), City Island (2009), Beware the Gonzo (2010), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), Trainwreck (2015), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Asking For It (2021), and The Flash are some of the upcoming films (2023).

Ezra Miller’s Net Worth And Professional Career

Ezra’s net worth is valued to be between $3 and $5 million.

Ezra Miller’s Girlfriend, Wife, And Kids

Ezra hasn’t always been wedded. On social media, Ramzan Kutty is being mentioned as his reported partner. Though, they have not provided any extensive information. Lauren Nolting (2011–2012), Shailene Woodley (2016), and Zoe Kravitz are some of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood (2010).

Interesting Facts About Ezra Miller

Ezra went to school at Rockland Country Day School and Hudson School, eliminating doping at the age of 16.

Ezra attended the University of Alberta to finish his graduation.

His father was the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Hyperion Books and later became a writer through his career at Workman Publishing.

The actor played The Flash in numerous superhero movies. Ezra was recently discovered partying in Hawaii, where he was arrested on March 28. Later, he was free on bail.

As per the Hawaii News Now, Ezra became nervous while making a song in a karaoke bar. When a 23-year-old lady was in the middle of a song, he grabbed her microphone and began speaking obscenely. He criticized a person playing darts.

The bar proprietor tried to pacify her, but he couldn’t accomplish her. Miller was then arrested on charges of confused behavior and harassment. As per the information portal, his general bail amount became $500. He paid the quantity and was released on bail.

