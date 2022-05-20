9.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, May 20, 2022
Top News

Elon Musk Was Accused Of Sexual Assault By A SpaceX Flight Attendant: Report

A new investigation alleges sexual misbehavior on the part of Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX. Musk insinuates, without explicitly commenting on the matter, that it is part of a “political attack” campaign conducted by Democrats.

The alleged wrongdoing stretches back to 2016, but it is just now coming to light due to a friend of the claimed victim who described the claims to Insider.

Elon Musk Reportedly Paid $250,000 To Settle A Sexual Harassment Claim Against Him

According to the acquaintance, who is named in the paper, a lady was employed as a flight attendant for SpaceX aboard Musk’s corporate plane and was urged by SpaceX employees to become a trained massage therapist at her own cost.

In 2016, she claimed that Musk acted improperly during a massage while on a trip to London.

The affidavit states that the flight attendant informed her friend that the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla inventor asked her to come to his room in late 2016 “for a full body massage.” Musk was entirely nude save for a sheet covering the bottom half of his body when the attendant came. During the massage, Musk “exposed his genitals,” according to the declaration, and then “offered to purchase her a horse if she would “do more,” alluding to the performance of sex acts.”

After declining the alleged demand for sexual favors, the flight attendant allegedly complained to her friend that she was scheduled on SpaceX‘s plane less frequently.

In 2018, the flight attendant engaged an employment attorney and notified SpaceX of the event.

According to reports, SpaceX gave her a $250,000 severance compensation.

After a discussion with a mediator in which Musk participated, the attendant’s issue was immediately settled. The dispute was never brought before a court of law or arbitrator. In exchange for a pledge not to litigate over the accusations, Musk, SpaceX, and the flight attendant entered into a severance deal in November 2018 that provided the attendant with a $250,000 settlement.

Musk reacted to questioning with “there’s a lot more to this tale,” according to the article, but did not clarify. “If I were inclined to participate in sexual harassment, this would not be the first time it has come to light in my 30-year career,” he told the outlet.

Musk has subsequently responded to the charges on Twitter, calling them “completely false” and labeling the buddy of the anonymous SpaceX flight attendant a “liar.” This would not be the first time Musk has posted potentially defamatory remarks on the site about his perceived opponents.

Notably, Musk’s tweets do not deny that SpaceX paid the former employee $250,000 to settle the alleged misconduct claim or that she is currently subject to what Insider described as “restrictive non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses that prohibit the attendant from discussing the severance payment or disclosing any information about Musk and his businesses.”

