Gossip Girl Star Jessica Szohr Says Yes To NHL Star Brad Richardson, Detail Explored!!

Jessica Szohr is now engaged! On Monday, the former Gossip Girl star broke the news about her engagement on Instagram by posting a photo of herself wearing her new ring while standing next to her fiancé Brad Richardson. The shot was in black and white, and the caption read, “That’s right, I said yes!” Bowie Ellie is the daughter of Szohr and Richardson, both 37 years old, and she is 16 months old.

Jessica Szohr Engaged To NHL Star Brad Richardson

On May 8, the day before he popped the question, the center for the Vancouver Canucks sent a heartfelt tribute to the woman who would become his wife. He wished Szohr a “Happy Mother’s Day to an incredible mother and person” by posting a series of photographs of Szohr with their daughter as well as Richardson’s older daughter, Lexi, with Richardson’s ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

In the captions of the photos, he wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to an incredible mother and person.” “We love you! ” The 37-year-old actress came to Instagram with a beautiful gorgeous black and white picture showing off her brilliant new sparklers to share the news that she and the NHL player had been engaged. The simple caption that accompanied the picture of the two of them read, “I love you, Richardson.” “Yes, I concur!”

When Jessica Szohr announced the arrival of baby Bowie, she also chose a lovely black-and-white photo to accompany the news. This time, the shot was of her daughter’s tiny hand. The remainder of Lexi’s statement was as follows: “This vacation with Brad and Lexi has been the most incredible experience of my life.” “To then produce a human that is, in our eyes, completely flawless and to instill an emotion in my heart that I had no idea existed is beyond the capacity of words,” she said. I can’t contain my feelings, and it’s evident that she’s on an entirely different level.”

Nina Dobrev, a close family friend, recalled their first encounter together in March of last year. According to an announcement made on her Instagram account, the Gossip Girl actress, 35 years old and has a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson, gave birth to her first child on January 11. Szohr posted on her Instagram account that she captioned a black and white snapshot of her baby girl’s hand with the following: “A little specific sweetness and some new direction to our route on 1-11-21.”

Szohr revealed in September that she was “surprised” to be pregnant by posting the caption “Full of excitement!” on Instagram. Dobrev also took two additional photographs of the new mother and her daughter after giving birth. In response to this message, Szohr said, “She has the utmost respect for her aunt Neens, and your birthdays are nearly identical to one another.” I hope that she is as courageous as you are, but I also hope that she is not as prone to injury as you are! That’s just my natural tendency to care for children coming out:).” Szohr has been very open about her relationship with Richardson across all of her social media platforms since the two made their love public on Instagram in 2019. The longtime boyfriend of the former Gossip Girl actress, Brad Richardson, popped the question to her after they had been together for over a year and a half.

