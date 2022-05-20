Ed Sheeran And His Wife Cherry Seaborn Give Birth In Secret To Their Second Daughter

Her father, Ed Sheeran, made the happy announcement on social media but remained mum on the precise day of her birth.

Ed Sheeran has become a father of two! To the astonishment of many, he and Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby daughter into the world on May 19. White baby socks on an ombré brown knit blanket were captioned, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another lovely baby girl,” he said on Facebook. “We are both in awe of her, and can’t wait to become a family of four.” He didn’t divulge the precise day or name of his new baby girl’s birth.

Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome A Baby: We’ve Welcomed “Another Baby Girl”

Lyra, the couple’s first child, was born in August 2020 to the 31-year-old singer from England and his 29-year-old wife Cherry. In a similar vein, Ed informed his Instagram followers of the good news of his upcoming parenthood by posting a short message. “Ello! This is just a brief note to let you know that I wanted to share some personal news with you.

Cherry gave birth to our lovely and healthy daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last week with the support of an excellent delivery team,” he wrote alongside an image of blue and white baby socks atop a brown, blue, and green crocheted blanket. She’s the most wonderful person we’ve ever met.

We’re in a state of euphoria right now since both mom and baby are doing so well. That’s all for now, and we hope you’ll respect our privacy. Thanks for everything, Ed, and I’ll see you when you’re ready to return. Just weeks before Cherry went into labor, fans heard the pair was expecting their first child as husband and wife.



Despite Ed and Cherry’s strict privacy policies, Ed has talked openly about his role as a father on a few occasions. A month later, he confessed that she isn’t the greatest fan and “simply tears” whenever his new songs are played for the first time. “Shape of You” is a favorite of hers, he said.

Later that same year, in November, he provided an additional update on his beloved daughter. “She’s fantastic! She’s jogging, and she’s conversing with the people around her. “She’s at my parents’ right now, and she’s having a great time,” he said with a smile. And he’s not sure if her first word was “dad” or not.

Ed and Cherry got married in 2019! They revived their friendship at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham a few years ago. At Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July event in 2017, Ed invited her and they began their romance. I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party to celebrate the holiday.

I was texting Cherry and she responded, “I’m in Rhode Island for a 4th of July event,” so I texted back, “So am I.” Please let me ask Taylor, “Can I invite one of my former schoolmates?”?” “The rest of it is history,” he said.

