Jones Krysten Ritter Sparks Return Rumours With Luke Cage Star Mike Colter’s Photo!!

A rush of suspicion came from Marvel fans worldwide after Ritter posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon. While Ritter portrayed the titular private investigator in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage was a character that actor Mike Colter appeared in both that series and the one he starred in.

Krysten Ritter Sparks Jessica Jones Speculation

In the shot, something was written on Ritter’s shirt, which adds more gasoline to the flames of conspiracy suspicions. The picture was nothing more than an image of her and Colter grinning at the camera. The only writing on it is a tag with Colter’s Instagram handle.

Earlier this year, Ritter expressed to ComicBook.com that she was open to the possibility of reprising the role if Marvel presented her with a story that she was interested in being a part of. “And I must say that the entire time I played her role, I had a great time.” Ritter has already shared this information with Charlie Ridgely in Comic Book.

“If she were ever to have the opportunity to appear somewhere, I would be the first person in line to accept her invitation. The jacket may be hanging in my closet but is not quite ready to be worn. There’s no telling what the future holds, but if there were a possibility that I could play her again, I would be thrilled.”

“If I could do it all over again, I absolutely would,” she remarked. “It was just like coming while still in a dream. And I have a crush on her. I adore how profoundly she connected with such a large number of people, particularly young women and girls, and how forcefully she talked to them. It fills me with a sense of pride to be an American.”

The recent reappearance of three Marvel TV characters on television has also added fuel to the fire of suspicion. For instance, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have both reprised their respective roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in recent films.

This came after Mount had only made one previous appearance as Black Bolt in ABC’s Inhumans series, which was widely panned. There is no information available to suggest that Jones or Colter will be participating in the show in any capacity in the future. The entire first season of The Defenders Verse has been made accessible to watch in its entirety on Disney+.

The actress who plays Jessica Jones in the Marvel drama of the same name, Kristen Ritter, is referred to as a Disney Princess in conjunction with the show’s release on the new streaming service. Due to the mature content of these shows, Disney+ also includes an option for parents to exercise parental control over their children’s access.

The show’s main character, Jessica Jones, is a trash-talking private investigator who struggles with alcoholism and desires to do good. Still, her primary and most important goal is to live another day. For the program to be given a classification of TV-MA, it must include content that is considered extremely disturbing, such as rape and murder.

Read More: