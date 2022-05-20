9.6 C
Friday, May 20, 2022
‘Truly Happy For Rihanna,’ Chris Brown Said Of The Birth Of Her Baby; He Respects And Loves Her

By: chamberlainsun

Sources close to Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown, have said that the singer has ‘nothing but love and respect for her predicament in the wake of the birth of her kid. Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her kid with A$AP Rocky, has shared his thoughts on the delivery. a source said that Chris wanted to wish Rihanna well but that he was not attempting to stir up any trouble for her with Rocky.

Chris Brown Appears To Congratulate Rihanna And Asap Rocky On The Arrival Of Their Child.

“By posting it on his story, he is reaching out while remaining polite. He is certain that she would be pleased since he is letting her and the world know that he is sending nothing but positive energy,” they stated.

“It is true that Chris is really pleased for her. Once upon a time, it would have been difficult for him to accept Rihanna having a child with another guy, but now that he is an adult, all of that baggage is behind him. Now, there is just love and respect.”

They said, “Becoming a dad has been the best gift Chris has ever received, and he believes Rihanna will feel the same way.” “He did not feel comfortable messaging her, so he deemed it okay to congratulate her and Rocky via social media.

He had no intention of stepping on her toes, but is genuinely thrilled for her and wants to convey his best.”

The couple’s relationship had its ups and downs, including Chris’s infamous violent attack on the evening of the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although they momentarily parted up following the attack, they reunited in 2012 and 2013 before deciding to end their relationship.

Chris eventually gave birth to three children of his own. He shares his eldest daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, in addition to his son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris, and his daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown.

