Brad Pitt, Juliette Binoche, And New Talent Lead 2022 Locarno Lineup

The Locarno Film Festival of Switzerland has recently unwrapped the latest lineup of its 75th edition. This time too, the Film Festival promises to discover the true potential of the talented.

Here, a set of debuting filmmakers will display and showcase their works to become one of the best talents.

Some of the very expected works that will surely hit include Italy’s Nicola Prosatore’s – Piano Piano, Caterina Mona’s – Semret, Thomas Hardiman’s U.K.’s proposition- Medusa Deluxe, and much more.

Brad Pitt, Juliette Binoche, And New Talent Lead 2022

Among all, Medusa Deluxe is one of the coolest debuts, as Jan Naszewski, the company CEO reported recently.

For sure, Locarno will stand itself among the heavyweights, which opens up the screen with a much-awaited Brad Pitt vehicle, the Bullet Train, which was brilliantly developed by the helmer David Leitch, and Olivia Newman’s, the Atomic Blond.

When it comes to star power, Anna Gutto’s ‘Paradise Highway’ will find its niche among the rest.

In it, Morgan Freeman, the stars of Captain America’s – Frank Grillo and Juliette Binoche, cast as a truck driver, who gets forced to smuggle illicit cargo just to save her loving brother from a gang in prison.

About the very same casting, the French actor shared her thoughts in an interview that the role of a truck driver was worthwhile and challenging for her.

Juliette Binoche even added that he never even dreamed of playing the role of a truck driver in his entire career.

She didn’t know that the role of a truck driver will take her to face a new adventure that finally ends up in a very great deal.

Juliette Binoche even shared her excitement in acting so that she got back on four feet just like a cat that falls from heights and manages to get stable on four feet.

Now, out of the selected 17 titles for Piazza Grande, ten celebrate their world premieres. These include André Schäfer’s ‘Everything About Martin Suter.

Everything But the Truth’, Michele Vannucci’s ‘Delta’, Giona A. Nazzaro’s ‘a film of deep social engagement, rough-edged like the best films of Giuseppe De Santis’ and Jean-Paul Civeyrac’ ‘Un Femme de Notre Temps’.

‘You Will Not Have My Hate’ by Kilian Riedhof shows the hidden viewpoint of a man whose loving wife got murdered. This was the approach which is very convincing to start the Bataclan attacks.

The president of the jury seat will be occupied by Producer Michel Merkt. He will be joining with other producers – William Horberg, Laura Samani, Alain Guiraudie, and “Censor” helmer Prano Bailey-Bond.

Aleksandr Sokurov, the Russian director will showcase his “Fairytale.” Back in February, the festival which gets started will not make any move to boycott Russian films after the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement, that cinema is a true voice that supports creativity and diversity in all countries worldwide, showed great support.

Among the honorees of this year, the Honorary Golden Pard will receive by Kelly Reichardt, Lifetime Achievement Award is set for the actor Matt Dillon, and Best Independent Producer Awar will be for Gitanjali Rao, Jason Blum, Laurie Anderson, and Costa-Gavras.

