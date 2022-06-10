Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans With A New Poster Of ‘Black Adam’!!

The first teaser trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie, Black Adam, has been made available online.

The Rock Unveils The First ‘Black Adam’ Trailer! Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans By Revealing A New Poster!

Johnson will be playing the part of the evil anti-hero once again in the film adaptation of the DC Comics character of the same name, which is based on the character. In the latest promotional video, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character, Black Adam, defends a little child who his peers have victimized.

Even though it has already been established that this will be Black Adam’s first appearance in the DCEU, there have been rumors that he will ultimately become one of the most powerful heroes on Earth in a film released in the near future.

It is still unknown when production on the sequel will start, but The Rock has said that it won’t be any time soon since he wants to allow himself enough time to prepare for such an iconic part.

Black Adam Movie Cast

On Monday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued his pattern of surprising his audience, something he has done a practice doing. With the release of a brand new poster, the actor gave fans their first glimpse at the upcoming Black Adam movie. In the film, Johnson will assume the role of the DC Comics supervillain Skrull for the first time. Skrull is typically considered one of Captain Marvel’s most formidable adversaries.

Black Adam, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, may be seen in this picture wielding a sword in his right hand and a mace in his left hand as he stands with his back to the camera.

Given that he was based on an ancient Egyptian prince who was transformed into a creature with extraordinary abilities by a powerful sorcerer, the fact that he’s wearing a headpiece in the manner of ancient Egypt makes perfect sense. The Rock also revealed he had signed on to play Black Adam last year – but this is the first time we’ve seen him in costume.

Black Adam Poster

Johnson also released another glimpse at Black Adam on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. This time, the image showed Black Adam preparing for war while riding a horse through what seems to be ancient Egypt.

Even though no conversation or context is supplied here, it is quite evident that this particular iteration of Black Adam is engaged in a conflict with not just one individual but a whole army (or at least trying to).

In the first issue of Fawcett Comics’ Whiz Comics, published in 1945, Otto Binder and C.C. Beck conceived up the character Black Adam. Over two decades before DC Comics debuted Shazam as a contemporary superhero.

Conclusion

Black Adam, the DC Warner Bros movie, will be released on 21 October 2022. The Rock has surprised fans with a first look at his upcoming DC Comics movie, Black Adam. The Fast and Furious star posted an image on Instagram of the villain standing in front of a flaming background with his arms crossed, with the caption: “Poster life.” The poster is the first look at Johnson’s villain character, who he will play in a standalone movie in 2022.

