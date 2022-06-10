Chloe Elizabeth Bailey was born July 1, 1998, and is additionally recognized by means of her mononymous degree name, Chloe. She is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. She is well known for being one-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, along with her sister Halle Bailey.

Collectively, they have earned 5 Grammy Award nominations in 2018. In 2021, she debuted as a solo artist with Have Mercy in the lead single from her upcoming solo studio album.

Bailey was nominated in three categories at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, such as Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Have Mercy.” Bailey appeared in the narrative podcast Electric Easy, a musical neo-noir science fiction program set in a futuristic Los Angeles in which humans fight to coexist with robots known as “electrics,” alongside Kesha and Mason Gooding in late August. Vanya Asher conceived the show, and Kesha served as executive producer. The first episode of the podcast aired on August 30, 2021.

Chlo Bailey released “Treat Me” as the second solo single off her upcoming album in April 2022, along with a music video. She said the song came to her after a breakup, when she realized, “‘It’s time for me to really give myself the love that I’m seeking for.”

Chloe Bailey is aware of the traits that a person would prefer to avoid at all costs. Don’t be arrogant, the singer told E! News Daily Pop while discussing her Make ‘Em Sweat heated sauce collaboration with DoorDash. Don’t try to trick me. You should respond to me as soon as possible.

Fingernails that aren’t too long. Her final, and possibly most important, courting dealbreaker: You better smell good. What about the 23-year-favorite old’s way to finish a date? With a little mystery, as she urged host Justin Sylvester.

On the other hand, If it is like a lengthy-distance scenario and it is the primary time of assembly, she stated that sharing a kiss is probably warm. And on the subject of locating a person, well, slide on into her DMs—older potentialities welcome.

She stated the approximate age gap and also said that she actually has a mature soul. She wants a person to educate me on a few matters because she is going to be coaching them on a few matters. Do you realize what she means?

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples. As for courting a younger guy? She stated that not for me. Chloe’s DashPass Exclusive Make ‘Em Sweat warm sauce collab with DoorDash drops June 9.