Chris Evans Finally Meets His ‘Twitter Girlfriend’ Yvette Nicole Brown!!!

Yvette Nicole Brown gives Chris Evans a hearty hug at the E1 Capitan Theater premiere of Lightyear on Wednesday (June 8) in Los Angeles. Chris and Yvette, both are good friends and share a special bond with each other.

Chris Evans And His ‘Twitter Girlfriend’ Yvette Nicole Brown Finally Meets At ‘Lightyear’ Premiere!!!

The 40-year-old actor was accompanied by his co-stars in the film, Uzo Aduba, Keke Palmer, and James Brolin, as well as his “Twitter girlfriend” Yvette. Jack Dylan Grazer, Sherry Cola, Jon Voight, and others were also spotted on the red carpet.

Chris has had a lighthearted back-and-forth with actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown for years, and they’ve admitted they’re Twitter boyfriend and girlfriend.

Yvette is now expressing her reaction to the news (don’t worry, it’s all good fun!). Later, Yvette tweeted about Lizzo, writing, “And should there be any mistake, we good!” She says that she adores Lizzo (Tagging her) and uses the red heart emoji with #AllJokes!”

Chris Evans is a 40-year-old American actor who goes by the full name Christopher Robert Evans, born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He is famous worldwide by the name Captain America. He is loved and adored by fans, regardless of age or gender. Evan loved musical theater as a child and also loved acting. Evan has been nominated for several awards and has won many prestigious awards.

Yvette Nicole Brown is a 50-year-old American actress and comedian, born and raised in East Cleveland, Ohio. Brown has a fun-loving and friendly nature. She is loved in the industry and is admired and respected for her weight loss journey. The consistency and dedication she has shown towards losing weight are commendable. Brown holds a Bachelor’s degree in communication. Along with being a comedian, and actress, she is also a very popular writer and host.

Christ Evans has voiced several movies, Lightyear being one of them, which is going to be released on June 17th. The following is a synopsis of the new film Lightyear: After being stranded on a dangerous planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth with his captain and crew, Lightyear pursues the legendary Space Ranger. As he tries to find a way back home via space and time, Buzz is accompanied by a group of ambitious recruits and his adorable robot companion cat, Sox. Zurg’s arrival, an intimidating presence with an army of cruel robots and a mysterious agenda, complicates everything and puts the mission in jeopardy.

Captain America himself, Chris Evans (who plays Buzz Lightyear in the film) was asked at the premiere whether additional Toy Story characters deserved their own films, and his response may surprise you. Evans told Variety, “Look, I’m a big Woody admirer, so maybe he’ll come next.” Toy Story 2 explored Woody’s roots, with the iconic kids’ show “Woody’s Roundup” becoming a key aspect of the plot and introducing the other new toys into the movie, as Toy Story fans recall. Even with that being established, the possibility of a dark-and-gritty modern reboot seems…interesting? Especially if Pixar has its tongue firmly planted in its cheek.

Discover More: