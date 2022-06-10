Kylie Minogue Addressed Her Trademark Dispute With Kylie Jenner!!

In an interview, the Australian pop artist said that she was “hurt” by the legal fight that the Kardashian-Jenner family is engaged in about the name of her perfume brand, Kylie.

Kylie Minogue Says “It Was Just Business” About Her Legal Fight With Kylie Jenner Over A Trademark Dispute!!

Minogue said that she had been going by the name since 1997 and had finally had it legally registered in 2015.

She claimed that she was completely unaware of Jenner’s intentions to release a line of lip glosses with the same name until her attorneys contacted her in 2017.

Business Trademark

It wasn’t a direct assault on you. Although I am unsure of the frequency of interactions between folks like that and myself, I can say that we got along swimmingly. In all honesty, I felt they were wonderful human beings. However, because I did not decide to pursue this course of action, the decision was not one that I made.

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about her legal battle with Kylie Jenner over the name of her makeup brand, KYLIE Cosmetics. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Aussie singer said she was “shocked” to find out the reality star had registered trademarks for the brand name. “I was shocked,” she said.

Minogue’s friends had told her not to react to the issue since it would just bring more attention to it, which is exactly what happened when Minogue spoke out publicly about it on Twitter; yet, she felt obligated to defend herself because she didn’t want people.

Legal Issue

After Kylie Jenner, a real celebrity and beauty industry entrepreneur made an application to trademark the term ‘Kylie,’ the legal team representing Kylie Minogue responded by filing a lawsuit against Jenner.

The Australian singer said that she knows why people would believe she is “overreacting,” but she clarified that it was just business in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph. She claimed that she understands why people think she is “overreacting.” Kylie Minogue has commented on the ongoing legal struggle she is engaged in with Kylie Jenner about a trademark issue.

After Kylie Jenner, a real celebrity and beauty industry entrepreneur made an application to trademark the term ‘Kylie,’ the legal team representing Kylie Minogue responded by filing a lawsuit against Jenner.

The Australian singer said that she knows why people would believe she is “overreacting,” but she clarified that it was just business in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph. She claimed that she understands why people think she is “overreacting.” “It was business, nothing more,” Minogue said.

Conclusion

The pop star and the reality star have been engaged in a legal battle over their names, which has confused fans. Kylie Minogue took to Twitter to explain that she had no issue with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star personally but was upset about the use of her name.

Kylie explained that her lawyers had reached out to Kylie’s team about the issue and were told. She continued by saying, “It’s not like we’re going to be in court for eternity because she’s simply not interested at all,” which was an interesting addition. “It was business, nothing more,” Minogue said. She continued by saying, “It’s not like we’re going to be in court for eternity because she’s simply not interested at all,” which was an interesting addition.

Explore More: