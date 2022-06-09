Bradley Cooper, the Hollywood star, and Matt Bomer have been spotted kissing on the Maestro set while shooting the Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’. The stars were shooting a romantic scene for their upcoming film on the streets of New York City. It is a tender smooch that is captured on the camera. During the shooting, Bradley Cooper was wearing a beige-colored coat over a white shirt with black trousers and a green polka dot bowtie. On the other hand, Matt Bomer was wearing a dark red and blue-colored tie with black slacks with a gray-colored jacket. Both of them have tied their hair in the 1950s style. They both are told to portray a romance in brief.

What Is The Film ‘Maestro’ About?

The main focus of the film is on Leonard Bernstein’s married life. Though, he primarily married actress Felicia Montealegre. But later he confessed that by sexuality he was homosexual and that his wife knew. He was involved in an extramarital relationship with a young man. According to him, most of his family members and friends were aware of it. In this film, Carey Mulligan plays the role of Bernstein’s wife, Jeremy Strong as critic John Gruen, Maya Hawke as Bernstein’s writer, and Sara Silverman as Bernstein’s sister, Shirley. The film is expected to be seen in the theater in 2023.

The film ‘Maestro’ is set to demonstrate the various stages of the life of legendary Leonard Bernstein who was a Broadway composer. Bradley Cooper has adopted the look of Leonard Bernstein who won the ‘Grammy Award’ at the contemporary time and fortunately all his fans loved his look. The re-production stage of the film was set in late 2021. The film is in the process to be released. According to the source, Sarah Silverman who is known as a popular actor, comedian, and most importantly famous for addressing the topics through her actions regarding social taboos, has taken the responsibility of the casting of Bradley’s directorial, ‘ Maestro’.

Who is Leonard Bernstein?

Leonard Bernstein was a container of multiple attributions like he was an American actor, conductor, composer, pianist, music educator, author, and humanitarian. He was acknowledged as the first American conductor who attained international acclaim in his contemporary time. Many genres like ballet, symphonic, orchestral music, opera, chamber, and more had been represented by Bernstein. Leonard Bernstein was best known for his worldwide work Broadway musical ‘west side story. Leonard Bernstein was the first American conductor who used to lead the major symphonic orchestra.

A few contributions of Leonard Bernstein

Being a humanitarian, he lifelong served in the support of civil rights. He was one of the known protesters of the Vietnam War and contributed to raising awareness and research for AIDS or HIV. Leonard Bernstein took most of the initiatives for human rights and world peace. At the end of his life span, he made a great performance to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall, Beethoven’s no.9 in Berlin.

