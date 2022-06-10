The Director Of “Silent Hill” Finally Completed The Third Script!!

“The Silent Hill” fans are going to be gifted with a new and updated project. According to the director, Christophe Gans, the upcoming story has been written on the base of the new generation.

The new horror movie is adapted from the classic horror franchise of 2006 and 2012.

Gans told that during the lockdown he finished the script. When he wrote the script, he kept the modern concept in his mind.

What Did The Director Say Regarding The New Film “The Silent Hill”?

Though Christophe Gans did not give the exact idea of the upcoming film, he has given a glimpse of what is going to happen in the horror film. “The Silent Hill” has been written in the fourth dimension where anything and everything can happen.

The story is only for today’s audiences with an ultra respectful saga. He said that he has tried to take an account of what he has seen recently and took the origins of horror films. Before writing the script he has seen several amazing horror films to take the expressions as he knew that the game has always been ahead of the time. He also said that the film is expected to be released in 2023.

Christophe Gans, the director of the film “The Silent Hill” further said that the worldwide pandemic (caused by COVID-19) had compelled all to stay at home and he took it as an opportunity to complete the script. The new version has no similarities with the previous two stories which “The Silent Hill” has ever evolved. The interview remained unable to make the fans sure about whether the film will be released in 2023 or he just thought while writing.

The first “Silent Hill” was released in 2006 and the second one was released in 2012 and was directed by M.J. Bassett. There are so many studios who are trying to remake multiple projects based on the story of the film “The Silent Hill” which focused on episodic series.

Adoption Of The Film “The Silent Hill”!!

Adoption is a crucial subject in any film. It’s like a child who is made in the womb of his or her mother and raised by another parent who gives them a social identity with proper education. After growing up, most adopted children search for their missing identity, their birth parents. But when they realize that it’s not only about the birth parents who made them but it is all about who raised them for years and sacrificed for them that’s more important.

The genre the ‘Silent Hill’ 2006 was a psychological horror film that followed the subject of a video game by Konami, in 1999. Christophe Gans said himself that converting a movie from a video game is not as easy as he thought the way it could be. The new story is independent and it is a little bit like Twilight Zone. The storyline of the new “The Silent Hill” is not discussed to date. Something great is waiting for fans.

