Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are more known for starring in USA Network’s most-watched current original series, called the Chrisley Knows Best. The couple is going through a hard time currently. They were imprisoned by a federal jury in downtown Atlanta, reports Deadline. Their sentencing is established for October 6 morning.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of financial institution fraud and tax evasion on June 7, 2022, and the couple was understandably shaken by the news. Right now, a supply near the circle of relatives says they are virtually in surprise. The age of Todd is 53, and the age of Julie Chrisley is 49. Todd and Julie Chrisley acquired the devastating information from an Atlanta federal jury the day before and are actually soaking up the implications. Todd and Julie Chrisley had faced up to thirty years in prison.

Todd & Julie Chrisley Was Convicted Of Wire Fraud And Obstruction Of Justice

The whole circle of relatives is in shock right now, the supply instructed HollywoodLife exclusively. The decision has upset Todd & Julie Chrisley. The decision also upset their five children named Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. They are all leaning on each other for guidance through this tough time.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were not expecting a guilty conviction in the alleged four-year scheme to swindle banks and hide money from the IRS, according to the supply. They continued that this is not the decision that any of them anticipated, and, as their attorney said, they do plan on appealing.

Although they are thankful for being allowed to be on residence arrest even as they look forward to sentencing, staying at home all of the time will now no longer be clean for them due to the fact that they’re such busy people. There are plenty of unanswered questions right now regarding their destiny – as a circle of relatives and as true TV stars.

The couple will receive their sentencing in October, but till then, their bond situations encompass residence arrest. In the meantime, the supply instructed HL that the destiny of Julie Chrisley Knows Best and its by-product is uncertain and they’re actually praying for a livable end result.

The USA community has now no longer determined if they’re going to continue or not going to continue with season 10 of Julie Chrisley Knows Best or with Growing Up Julie Chrisley, they said. They are all praying that the courts look mild on them when it comes time to sentencing, given the reality that they trust they will achieve this a great deal correctly in terms of interesting the arena and permitting cameras into their houses to file their lives.

The couple had been indicted in August 2019, but a brand-new indictment was filed in February, leading to the conviction on June 7, 2022. Julie Chrisley Knows Best made the family well-known in 2014 when it debuted on the United States Network. The famous truth show’s 10th season is scheduled to start later this month.