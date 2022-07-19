0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cameron Diaz went for a walk in Malibu, California, with her husband and their two-year-old daughter. She wore casual clothes.

On July 17, Cameron Diaz, 49, was seen out with her husband Benji Madden and their 2-year-old daughter Radix. The actress, who is coming out of retirement to work with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie Back in Action, went for a walk in Malibu, California, with her family. Cameron didn’t wear any makeup, but she still looked beautiful in her very casual, but comfortable, outfit.

Cameron Diaz, Goes Makeup-Free On Rare Outing

Cameron wore a white shirt with long sleeves and a pair of blue jeans. She wore a purple sweater over her shoulder in case it got cold while she was walking. She wore a pair of reading glasses on the top of her head and carried a black handbag. Benji, who was 43, also wore a grey hoodie sweatshirt and camouflage shorts for a casual look. The guitarist for the band Good Charlotte held hands with Raddix, who was so cute in a light blue onesie and pink Crocs.

The family of three stays out of the public eye and is rarely seen together. A person close to Cameron and Benji recently told that the couple has “talked” about having another child and “has even been looking into surrogacy options for a while now.” Cameron and Benji’s daughter Radix, who was born in December 2019, was carried by a surrogate.

In a 2021 interview with Kevin Hart, Cameron talked about how much she loves being a mom. She said, “Everything starts and stops and starts and stops because it’s all about what she wants.” “[To] have a family, get married, and start a small family with my wife. It is just the best thing ever. I don’t have what it takes to do what it takes to make a movie. Everything I have is here.”

Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego, California, to Emilio Luis Diaz, an oil company field gauger, and Billie Joann, an import-export agent. She has a sister who is older. She grew up in the Southern California city of Long Beach and went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

She started modeling when she was 16, and soon after she signed a contract with “Elite Model Management” and did work for Calvin Klein and Levi’s. She was on the front cover of the teen magazine “Seventeen” in July 1990, when she was 17 years old.

