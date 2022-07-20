0 SHARES Share Tweet

Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are putting an end to their marriage life after McClard is accused of cheating on her. Earlier this month, prior to the news of the divorce, a breakup rumor about the couple was discussed in the media. And as per the sources, it is known that the couple has gone separate ways after ending their four years of marriage.

Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski And Sebastian Are Getting Divorced

The American model is now planning to file a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, actor and producer. The actor and actress secretly tied the knot in February 2018 at the Courthouse in New York City. The couple got married only after a few weeks of dating and shares a toddler son, Sylvester Apollo.

The model’s decision on filing a divorce is confirmed by an insider who even affirmed that the duo had split recently. As per the reports, the decision of separation was taken by Emily Ratajkowski who is now doing fine. Emily Ratajkowski is strong and is completely focused on her son and loves to be a good mother.

Even though the news regarding the couple’s separation is spreading like fire, the reps of the couple haven’t responded yet. Doubts regarding the couple’s separation arose last week as the actress-model was photographed without her wedding ring while she was out for a walk with her son in the Big Apple. Also, Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t have the wedding ring in the recent posts on her social media. Bear-McClard still wore his ring when he was out in the city on Wednesday.

According to the latest reports, the speculations on the divorce are said to be true as the sources proclaimed that the producer had allegedly cheated on her. They accused him of being a serial cheater and said it is gross. He is even called a dog by them for his acts. As of now, the actress hasn’t approached the court for filing a divorce.

The couple got married within 2 weeks after their public appearance and the news was disclosed by the actress in her Instagram post. The duo was spotted sharing affection moments in public on Valentine’s Day prior to the wedding. The wedding was a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.’s City Hall the same month. The actress announced her marriage to the world with an image of her and her new husband. And later in a television appearance, the actress revealed that the duo has known each other for a while and we were good friends before getting married.

Emily Ratajkowski, in her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, opened up that she had a nontraditional proposal that she rejected. He proposed to her at the Minetta Tavern without a ring and as she rejected he took out the paper clip from the bill and made a ring. This proposal melted her heart and she felt that it was such a romantic move by him that impressed her. They were planning to make their own wedding bands but as the trial failed they turned out to buy something else. But still, she wore the wedding band which was emotionally more attached to her since it was personally made by the couple.

