0 SHARES Share Tweet

Anya Taylor-Joy is secretly married. The 26-year-old Queen’s Gambit actor reportedly walked down the aisle with 27-year-old musician and actor Malcolm McRae in an “intimate courthouse wedding.” When Anya was seen with a diamond on her ring finger in June, people thought they were going to get married.

Is Anya Taylor-Joy Marries Her Boyfriend Malcolm Mcrae Secretly?

When Anya comes back from Australia, where she was filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, they plan to have a more formal wedding. At the time this was written, neither Anya nor Malcolm had said that they were married.

The first time the two were seen together was in 2021, and they have been able to keep their relationship pretty quiet for two famous people.

Who is Malcolm McRae?

Malcolm McRae is both a singer and an actor. The 27-year-most old’s recent project was a short film called “Howdy!,” which came out in 2020. The actor, who plays more than one instrument, has close to 40,000 followers on Instagram, where he keeps posting photos of himself and his girlfriend, Anya.

When it comes to their relationship, it is said that they began dating in May 2021. They were seen together for the first time before Anya hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2021. At the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2022, the couple walked the red carpet for the first time.

When Anya Taylor-Joy was seen wearing an engagement ring in June, rumors spread that she and McRae were going to get married. Taylor-Joy has always been pretty private about who she dates, but it is thought that she started dating musician McRae a little over a year ago after he moved to Los Angeles for his then-girlfriend. The relationship didn’t work out, so McRae moved on and started dating Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy is said to have secretly married Malcolm McRae, her boyfriend of a year.

The wedding took place somewhere in the U.S. before the couple had to fly to Australia so the actress could keep filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

They were seen together in Sydney. Anya Taylor-Joy looked relaxed in a tan turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and her big engagement ring.

The Queen’s Gambit star was seen out in Sydney with the musician and actor while wearing her green-diamond engagement ring. The news that they got married came a few weeks after that.

By July 2021, they were “practically living together,” and it looks like they are now married.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s first acting role, in the 2014 horror comedy Vampire Academy, was cut out of the final version, and her part was not credited.

She first appeared on TV as Philippa Collins-Davidson in an episode of the detective drama series Endeavour. After that, she appeared in a series of episodes of the fantasy-adventure drama series Atlantis in 2015.