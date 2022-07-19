0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin, the American skiing star, lost three out of her four races and left the Beijing Olympics empty-handed but won the whole world.

On Sunday, Mikaela Shiffrin concluded her third Olympic Winter Games without triumphing a medal.

Mikaela and the Americans lost their bronze meal race with Norway. The USA teammates and the Americans finally reached a small final in the mixed team parallel. This was the last event in the alpine skiing program. But the team lost, and Norway won for a time countback right after a 2-2 tie.

Mikaela And The Americans Lost Their Bronze meal Race With Norway

The US team beat Italy and Slovakia on their successful track to reach the semi-finals, but they got beaten by Germany for a score of 1-3. Mikaela, who seemed strong and competed well, unexpectedly lost three out of her four races.



Earlier, in the first round, she won by beating Slovakian Rebeka Jankova by 0.64 seconds. Then moving on to further rounds in the quarter-finals, she was defeated by Marta Bassino by 0.02 seconds, and in the semis by Lena Duerr by 0.10 seconds. Finally, in the small final, Thea Louise Stjernesund beat Mikaela by 0.52 seconds, and she lost the medal.

Mikaela Shiffrin, 26, missed out on all the medals she appeared for individual events, then got into the team even for representing the US along with Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, and River Radamus.

Mikaela was steering through unexpected twist and turn in her life. For the last two years, she was not preparing well for the champion Alpine skier. All tragic incidents came into her life as a whole, and the first thing was the sudden death of her father. She was very attached to him, and it took her a long time to get back into normal life. Right after her mental recovery, she got subjected to a debilitating back injury, which made her physically unfit for the practice.

After all these, she thought to start over again but failed as she was tested and confirmed COVID-19 positive. This again made her miss some of her very interesting World Cup races.

It seems a bad time for the American skiing star. Mikaela now appeared in main headings as she was shockingly disqualified from three races at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This time, it made her fans feel something in a different way than usual.

In this game, she had lots of disappointing moments that she knew she need to face anyway. The experience she has gone through is now a memory, but she marks it as a favorite one more than ever. She opened up that this was the satisfactorily feasible way that she could imagine putting an end to the skiing games with teammates who are strong from within.

Though she failed in getting the medal, she believes she won so many hearts. Now, she is planning for a mass return to the next ski season packed with new insight. She has a clear vision that there are more records to break, to win the world cup. Mikaela even started to get grief counseling to help her quickly cope with her loving father’s death.

Read More: