After DUI Arrest, AEW Wrestler Jeff Hardy Got Suspended Indefinitely!!

Jeff Hardy came to the world on August 31, 1977. He is an American wrestler and musician who is currently signed to Everyone Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Hardy is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, as well as one of the most daring and outrageous risk-takers during his career. He is a member of the tag team The Hardy Boyz, which is widely recognized as one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling history. He was joined by his brother Matt Hardy.

Jeff Hardy, An AEW Wrestler, Was Suspended Indefinitely Following A DUI Arrest!

As his WWE non-compete agreement came to a finish in 2020, Hardy specified in a February 2022 interview with Jared Myers that he was seeking to join All Elite Wrestling, where his brother Matt had formerly achieved. Myers stated that Hardy stated this in an interview with Post Wrestling.

Hardy made his AEW debut on Dynamite on March 9th, rescuing his brother Matt from an attack with the help of Team AHFO. On the May 4 episode of Dynamite, Hardy had his first singles match, defeating Bobby Fish to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. On the May eleventh episode of Dynamite, Hardy was superior to the match’s semifinals after defeating Darby Allin.

Hardy might be ejected from the contest after losing to Adam Cole on Dynamite‘s May 18 program. Subsequent to the Hardys’ victory over the Young Bucks in Double or Nothing, it was revealed that Jeff Hardy had hurt a terrible concussion-like injury that had left him nearly knocked out, according to his brother Matt. On June 14, AEW announced that Hardy had been indefinitely suspended without pay after being arrested for riding under the influence the day before.

Jeff Hardy, a former WWE champion and a newcomer to Turner Networks’ All Elite Wrestling, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Volusia County, Florida, on June 13, 2022 night. As per the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Hardy, 44, could also face driving charges with a postponed license and failing to follow with a need that he has a DUI interlock device in his vehicle.

Hardy’s inebriated-riding arrest and then a 0iploma felony from the previous ten years appear to be the culprits. This afternoon, we were able to re-join with Jeff Hardy, Khan said on Twitter. Jeff’s stated behavior is no longer acceptable to AEW.

According to Khan, there could be consequences. We’ve made it obvious to Jeff that we’ll assist him in finding a solution to his substance usage problems, which he’s indicated he’s willing to accept. In the interim, he’s suspended with no pay, and he can most effectively go back to AEW upon correctly finishing the remedy and keeping his sobriety.

The Associated Press suggested that Hardy be released on a $3,500 bond. All Elite Wrestling is the second-biggest wrestling promoter outside the United States, and the AEW franchise is essential to the Turner network. AEW Dynamite airs every week on TBS, even as every other weekly TV program, AEW Rampage, is seen on TNT.