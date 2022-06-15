Britney Spears Granted Ex-Husband Jason Alexander A Restraining Order!

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office informed that Britney Spears was issued a three-month restraining order against ex-boyfriend Jason Alexander after he allegedly attempted to crash her wedding ceremony. A no-touch protective order was issued to her, which will be in effect until June 13, 2025.

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband, Has Been Served With A Restraining Order!!

Jason faces a 12-month sentence for stalking, a 12-month sentence for trespassing and refusing to leave, a 12-month sentence for vandalism injury, and a 12-month sentence for assault, according to the Ventura County courts clerk. He has pleaded not responsible to the allegations, in accordance with the district attorney’s office, and his bond has been set at $100,000.

In response to Jason Alexander’s effort to disrupt their wedding ceremony, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari participated in illegal activity. According to tribunal files received through Manner of News, the newlyweds had been given an emergency safety order towards Jason, who married Britney in 2004, after 40-year-olds were arrested on June nine at their bridal ceremony location. According to the doctors, Jason must stay at least a hundred yards away from Britney and Sam, as well as Britney’s Los Angeles residence, until the order expires on June 17th.

He changed into detained on Thursday evening, simply hours after displaying up uninvited for Britney and Sam’s modest wedding. In an Instagram Live that became screen-recorded with the aid of social media users, Jason filmed himself as he arrived at the venue and was overheard telling an employee there: I’m right here to crash the marriage due to the fact no one is right here besides Sam.

At the time, humans were nonetheless putting in for the rite. Following Jason’s arrest, a source said Britney Spears was rattled up about the incident. On the other hand, she and Sam chose to plan their wedding ceremony ahead of time & married later on that night in front of a star-studded crowd that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

She had been demanding and disillusioned, but she pulled through and it ended up being a really lovely day for her, a second supply advised E! News of the bride. She became very emotional for the duration of the rite and Sam began wiping her tears away lovingly. It got incredibly personal and nice.

Jason remained in prison as of June 10th, according to a publicly approachable information officer with Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, and a courthouse docket date is set for the following week. He no longer has a lawyer on record who can speak on his behalf. In a statement to E! News, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said that his client sought a protective order in opposition to Jason.

He said that he wants to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and also the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their proactive and accurate work, and he is looking forward to collaborating with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and, hopefully, convicted, as he deserves. This became an outrageous safety breach, which he is furious about, but thankfully Britney is secure and he became a beautiful and glad bride.

Explore More: