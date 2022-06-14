Britney Spears Purchases A $12 Million Mansion In Kevin Federline’s

Britney Spears has purchased an exquisite new property to go along with her brand-new marriage to Sam Asghari, following her third wedding!

Massive New Mansion In Calabasas Near Ex Kevin Federline

A new home and a new husband! Britney Spears is busy constructing her ideal new life. The “Toxic” diva purchased a gorgeous property to complete her delight after her surprise June 9th wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari. The pop star has already paid $11.8 million for her new property and has already moved out of her Thousand Oaks home. The roughly 12,000-square-foot property is close to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s residence, where her boys Sean (16) and Jayden (15) also live, according to the outlet. The move comes after it was revealed that Brit and Sam had signed a prenuptial agreement to protect Brit’s assets.

It also stands on 1.6 acres of land in upmarket Calabasas, a neighborhood popular with honeymooners. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Britney and Sam were looking for a “permanent home” together in March, so the news comes as no surprise. “Britney wants to move out in the spring,” an insider added, “and she’s looking for a location to call her forever home.”

“She has lived in colossal houses and awoken to views that others could only dream of. She is aware that she will be able to construct or purchase whatever she desires. She’s got the money. Britney, on the other hand, does not want a brand-new, ultra-modern mansion.” Instead, the source told that Britney hoped for something idyllic that she could mold for her own interests and the folks in her family. They went on to say, “She needs a fixer-upper challenge house where she can plant flower beds and grow greens.” “She requires a home where she will be able to keep horses and where her dog will be able to run.”

The new purchase is only the next step in a long-awaited chance to regain her life. Britney Spears was finally freed from a 13-year conservatorship in November, which had kept her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her life and finances. Britney proposed to longtime boyfriend Sam in September, and the couple married last week in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks estate.

Britney’s move also comes after her ex-husband Jason Alexender broke into her house and attempted to interrupt her wedding, which he oddly live-streamed on Instagram. Britney and Sam got a temporary restraining order after Jason was detained.

