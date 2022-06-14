Lynne Spears could not attend her daughter Britney’s wedding, but she still wanted to send her congratulations and best wishes. On Thursday night, Madonna’s mother, with whom she has a contentious relationship, left a remark on Britney Spears’ Instagram post about her wedding to Sam Asghari. Several famous people, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and others, attended the ceremony.

After The Wedding, Britney Spears Receives Heartfelt Wishes From Her Mother, Lynne Spears!!!

It’s the wedding you’ve always imagined for yourself!” Lynne, who is 67 years old, commented on it after her daughter uploaded a series of photographs from the lavish wedding at the singer’s residence. “And the fact that you keep it in your home lends even more importance to its place in your family’s history. I couldn’t be happier for you, my dear friend! ” You are the greatest there is!”

When Britney’s mother made a statement, the singer, who is now 40 years old, did not appear to reply to the remark.

The “Stronger” singer was successful in her efforts to terminate the conservatorship that had been put in place by her father, Jamie Spears, and Lynne Spears’s ex-husband, Lynne Spears. The conservatorship had been in existence for 13 years.

In November of 2016, Britney stated that her mother was to blame for the conservatorship since she had placed the blame on Britney. Spears noted on Instagram that her father “may begin the conservatorship 13 years ago,” but the post has since been deleted. However, very few people know that my mother initially conceived the idea.

Despite Britney’s insistence that her mother was the one who instigated the conservatorship, Lynne Spears is adamant that her legal team played a significant role in freeing her daughter from the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship. During the same week that Britney Spears made her angry comments, her mother, Lynne Spears, requested that the conservatorship pay $660,000 in legal bills.

Yahoo Entertainment was able to get court records in which the singer’s mother claims that she was the one who initiated the process to remove Jamie Spears from her role as conservator. “Lynne indicated Britney was controlled by those in charge of her conservatorship when she was under the care of those who were in charge of her conservatorship,” which meant that people in charge of Britney’s care would sometimes give her the items she sought and other times deny them to her.

In November, Lynne’s conservatorship was terminated, and she immediately posted a puzzling message on her Instagram Story. The statement said, “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney Spears, shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram account, although she was not invited to the ceremony.

On Thursday, Britney and Sam Asghari got married in a low-key ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles (9 June). Before the wedding, the actress revealed to her fans and followers that she had “a panic attack.” It has been said that Britney’s mother, father, and sister Jamie Lynn were not invited to her wedding, although Madonna and Paris Hilton were both there at the ceremony. This is reportedly owing to the strained relations between them during her fight for conservatorship.

Lynne made the following observation in a comment she posted on one of Britney’s wedding photo uploads: “You look stunning and pleased! I am delighted on your behalf and Asghari!” “I can’t wait to share in the celebration of your special day!”

