Brian Austin and Sharna Burgess are now living a fairy tale life right after welcoming their first baby son. Their little bundle of joy arrived on June 28, 2022.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Dancing With the Stars professional, 37, named their cutie guy, Zane Walker Green.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome First Child Together!!

As the couple is stepping into parenthood for the very first time, they have no idea what is happening to them or what changes they need to cope with in the hereafter.

Sharna shared once that she is very confused and anxious about life after delivery. She really felt like the mom-to-be could never love Brain just like the way she does now after having a baby.

Sharna holds a deep love for Braina, and they are strongly connected to each other.

But after welcoming their son with great rejoicing by the couple together, now after seeing Brian Austin Green with their newborn totally melted her heart, and she seems to be much happier than ever.

She said, “I never thought I could love him the same way after having our baby in my hands.

Now, when I see him getting very intimate with our son, it just makes me falling love with him over and over again, and now I love him more than ever”.

Brian Austin Green shares three other sons with his Megan Fox, his ex-wife -Bodhi, 8, Noah, 9, and Journey, 5. He even shares a 20-year-old Kassius with his other ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna is very lucky that she had already gotten a glimpse into his husband’s parenting style with his other children. She said, “I am so lucky to have Brian Austin Green in my life, and I witnessed how he takes care of children.

And now, in our life, I have no worries about my husband taking care of our son”.

The new mom adores watching her husband Brian Austin Green’s strong bond with Zane. She watches him sitting on the couch with their son and cuddling.

She added, “I don’t have any stress or related mood swings as me, and our son is all in his caring hands. He is giving much care to both of us making me feel proud of him all the time”.

Though she is still recovering from her afterbirth health issues, Brain by her side seems to be a great support for her and so she says that she is now in a fairytale life.

Earlier this year in February, Sharna, and Brain announced that the lovely couple is getting ready to welcome their first baby around July 4.

Previous reports show that Brian Austin Green was very excited to welcome a child with the love of his life, Sharna.

Though the newborn is Brain’s fifth son, still he is very happy and excited as it’s the first baby he is having with Sharna.

The new mom and dad are just rocking their parenthood by doing their best and have made their love life even stronger by welcoming Zane.

