22.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeCelebrityBrian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After...
Celebrity

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After Welcoming Their First Child Together

By: Tyler James

Date:

spot_img

Brian Austin and  Sharna Burgess are now living a fairy tale life right after welcoming their first baby son. Their little bundle of joy arrived on June 28, 2022.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Dancing With the Stars professional, 37, named their cutie guy, Zane Walker Green. 

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome First Child Together!!

As the couple is stepping into parenthood for the very first time, they have no idea what is happening to them or what changes they need to cope with in the hereafter.

Sharna shared once that she is very confused and anxious about life after delivery. She really felt like the mom-to-be could never love Brain just like the way she does now after having a baby.

Sharna holds a deep love for Braina, and they are strongly connected to each other. 

But after welcoming their son with great rejoicing by the couple together, now after seeing Brian Austin Green with their newborn totally melted her heart, and she seems to be much happier than ever.

She said, “I never thought I could love him the same way after having our baby in my hands.

Now, when I see him getting very intimate with our son, it just makes me falling love with him over and over again, and now I love him more than ever”.

Brian Austin Green shares three other sons with his Megan Fox, his ex-wife -Bodhi, 8,  Noah, 9,  and Journey, 5. He even shares a 20-year-old Kassius with his other ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna is very lucky that she had already gotten a glimpse into his husband’s parenting style with his other children. She said, “I am so lucky to have Brian Austin Green in my life, and I witnessed how he takes care of children.

And now, in our life, I have no worries about my husband taking care of our son”.

The new mom adores watching her husband Brian Austin Green’s strong bond with Zane. She watches him sitting on the couch with their son and cuddling.

She added, “I don’t have any stress or related mood swings as me, and our son is all in his caring hands. He is giving much care to both of us making me feel proud of him all the time”.

Though she is still recovering from her afterbirth health issues, Brain by her side seems to be a great support for her and so she says that she is now in a fairytale life.

Earlier this year in February, Sharna, and Brain announced that the lovely couple is getting ready to welcome their first baby around July 4.

Previous reports show that Brian Austin Green was very excited to welcome a child with the love of his life, Sharna.

Though the newborn is Brain’s fifth son, still he is very happy and excited as it’s the first baby he is having with Sharna. 

The new mom and dad are just rocking their parenthood by doing their best and have made their love life even stronger by welcoming Zane.

Read More:

Latest stories

Must Read

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Was Sentenced To Probation After Failing To register As A sex Offender

news Nancy Erin - 0
Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter were married to Kenneth Petty, her childhood friend, in August 2019 after a year of dating....
Read more

In YSL’s New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

Celebrity Edward Beck - 0
Romeo Beckham is the star of the most recent Yves Saint Laurent advertisement. Romeo Beckham pushed the boundaries of gendered clothing in his latest...
Read more
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
Previous articleIn YSL’s New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Was Sentenced To Probation After Failing To register As A sex Offender

news 0
Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter were...

In YSL’s New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

Celebrity 0
Romeo Beckham is the star of the most recent...

Kris Jenner Responds To Question About The Kardashians Having Kids Outside Of Marriage

Celebrity 0
Kris Jenner was recently in a podcast interview attacked...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN