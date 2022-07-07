0 SHARES Share Tweet

Romeo Beckham is the star of the most recent Yves Saint Laurent advertisement. Romeo Beckham pushed the boundaries of gendered clothing in his latest photoshoot, rocking kitten-heeled boots and a glittery nail.

In YSL's New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

As a forward for MLS Next Pro team Inter Miami II, Romeo James Beckham was born on 1st September 2000 and is a professional footballer from England.

He is the son of Victoria Beckham, a former singer who is now a fashion designer, and former England captain David Beckham. While playing football for Arsenal with him, his siblings Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham were both expelled from the team’s youth program.

Beckham joined the Arsenal Academy in 2014 but left the same the following year. Following his release, he acknowledged that he had changed his mind and was now training with Andy Murray to play tennis instead of continuing his football career. However, Beckham declared in 2020 that he intended to play football again after a five-year hiatus.

About Romeo’s Dress Style

Romeo’s famous family flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate his most recent creation, going wild for the photos. The 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, who has already done his fair share of modeling, posed hot in a Playboy sweatshirt and wide-legged jeans.

The mannequin completes his appearance with a pair of sunglasses with 90s inspiration and a set of diamond jewelry that includes a necklace and earrings.

As he wore kitten-heeled boots and a glittery manicure for his latest photoshoot, Romeo Beckham pushed the boundaries of gendered clothing. In addition to donning an eye-catching gold manicure for the photo session, Romeo dazzled in a pair of patent leather boots with a slim kitten heel.

About Romeo Snaps

Romeo revealed a sneak preview of the luxury model’s upcoming Fall 22 collection in other photos from the session, going naked behind a fur coat. The images were part of a seductive black and white movie.

About Romeo’s Post

In the seductive black and white film, the footballer shared an early peek of the luxury model’s upcoming Fall 22 collection on Instagram. While crouching and displaying his metallic nails, Romeo wore the statement jacket with a pair of classy black pants.

While crouching and displaying his metallic nails, Romeo wore the statement jacket with a pair of nice black pants. He ran his hands over his buzz minimizer while wearing a pair of angular sunglasses to cover his eyes.

A pearl-encrusted necklace and a goatee on his face helped the son of David and Victoria Beckham pull off his fashion-forward look.

Comments On Romeo’s Post

Wow @romeobeck,” his pleased father David stated in a tweet. As opposed to Victoria who said, “Wow! Superb!! DJ said, a neighborly buddy below the message, Tony posted several love hearts.

People are going crazy after seeing his post and they are all talking about how he just pushes gender boundaries with only one post. People get inspected for trying new dressing styles after seeing his pictures.

