22.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeCelebrityIn YSL's New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries
Celebrity

In YSL’s New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

By: Edward Beck

Date:

spot_img

Romeo Beckham is the star of the most recent Yves Saint Laurent advertisement. Romeo Beckham pushed the boundaries of gendered clothing in his latest photoshoot, rocking kitten-heeled boots and a glittery nail.

In YSL’s New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

As a forward for MLS Next Pro team Inter Miami II, Romeo James Beckham was born on 1st September 2000 and is a professional footballer from England.

In YSL's New Campaign, Romeo Beckham Pushes Gender Boundaries

He is the son of Victoria Beckham, a former singer who is now a fashion designer, and former England captain David Beckham. While playing football for Arsenal with him, his siblings Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham were both expelled from the team’s youth program.

Beckham joined the Arsenal Academy in 2014 but left the same the following year.  Following his release, he acknowledged that he had changed his mind and was now training with Andy Murray to play tennis instead of continuing his football career. However, Beckham declared in 2020 that he intended to play football again after a five-year hiatus.

About Romeo’s Dress Style

Romeo’s famous family flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate his most recent creation, going wild for the photos. The 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, who has already done his fair share of modeling, posed hot in a Playboy sweatshirt and wide-legged jeans.

The mannequin completes his appearance with a pair of sunglasses with 90s inspiration and a set of diamond jewelry that includes a necklace and earrings.

As he wore kitten-heeled boots and a glittery manicure for his latest photoshoot, Romeo Beckham pushed the boundaries of gendered clothing. In addition to donning an eye-catching gold manicure for the photo session, Romeo dazzled in a pair of patent leather boots with a slim kitten heel.

About Romeo Snaps

Romeo revealed a sneak preview of the luxury model’s upcoming Fall 22 collection in other photos from the session, going naked behind a fur coat. The images were part of a seductive black and white movie.

About Romeo’s Post

In the seductive black and white film, the footballer shared an early peek of the luxury model’s upcoming Fall 22 collection on Instagram. While crouching and displaying his metallic nails, Romeo wore the statement jacket with a pair of classy black pants.

While crouching and displaying his metallic nails, Romeo wore the statement jacket with a pair of nice black pants. He ran his hands over his buzz minimizer while wearing a pair of angular sunglasses to cover his eyes.

A pearl-encrusted necklace and a goatee on his face helped the son of David and Victoria Beckham pull off his fashion-forward look.

Comments On Romeo’s Post

Wow @romeobeck,” his pleased father David stated in a tweet. As opposed to Victoria who said, “Wow! Superb!! DJ said, a neighborly buddy below the message, Tony posted several love hearts.

People are going crazy after seeing his post and they are all talking about how he just pushes gender boundaries with only one post. People get inspected for trying new dressing styles after seeing his pictures.

Read More

Latest stories

Must Read

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After Welcoming Their First Child Together

Celebrity Tyler James - 0
Brian Austin and  Sharna Burgess are now living a fairy tale life right after welcoming their first baby son. Their little bundle of joy...
Read more

Kris Jenner Responds To Question About The Kardashians Having Kids Outside Of Marriage

Celebrity Tyler James - 0
Kris Jenner was recently in a podcast interview attacked with a very personal question of what she thinks about her Kardashian children having kids...
Read more
Edward Beck
Edward Beck
Edward Beck is a well-known entertainment critic whose articles were featured in several leading magazines around the country. He is currently working as a freelancer and regularly shares the latest news on upcoming films, T.V shows, and celebrities. He has interviewed a range of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Beck has achieved a Bachelor’s in Film and Media Studies.
Previous articleKris Jenner Responds To Question About The Kardashians Having Kids Outside Of Marriage
Next articleBrian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After Welcoming Their First Child Together

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After Welcoming Their First Child Together

Celebrity 0
Brian Austin and  Sharna Burgess are now living a...

Kris Jenner Responds To Question About The Kardashians Having Kids Outside Of Marriage

Celebrity 0
Kris Jenner was recently in a podcast interview attacked...

Cody Simpson Affirmed That He Is Dating Emma Mckeon

Celebrity 0
With a series of images posted on social media,...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN