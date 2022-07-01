0 SHARES Share Tweet

After months of waiting, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are celebrating the arrival of their son and happily announce their excitement about entering into an all-new world of parenthood. Brian Austin, who is a professional dancer, 48, welcomed a baby boy, Zane Walker Green, with his girlfriend on Tuesday, June 28 at 12:12.

Right after the baby was born, Green shared his happiness of becoming a father by sharing a cute photo on Instagram. In the lovey black-and-white snap, Brain’s index finger was seen hiding inside his baby boy’s palm. The very first photo showcase the flooding love of the couple for their firstborn baby.

Know More About Sharna Burgess And Brian Austin

Sharna Burgess, 37, shared the very same pic after giving birth to her first baby boy and opened up her heart saying, her heart is now forever outside of her body. She added, “I was holding my heart inside me for nine months, and now it came outside that, I can touch it, and see it. I am holding my heart in my hands”.

Austin Green is already a dad to four with whom he shares with ex Megan Fox and Vanessa Marcil. Out of four children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9 are the ones he shares with Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20-year-old, shared with ex-Marcil.

In late December 2020, Austin and Sharna began their love story. Earlier in December, he gave some hints about the love that he hold for Austin that soon she embraced his love and fell for him.

The couple officially announced their relationship in January 2021 by sharing a steamy photo of them deeply kissing on a balcony.

Later on, all the reports and the couple’s social media posts reflected the strong bond they held between them. More and more sharings from the couple’s side to their fans proved that they feel happy together.

Amid their love relationship, the vacation trip of the couple to Hawaii made them closer. They were not actually bothering about anything other than their deep love. All the Instagram posts at that time revealed the same.

Couple Were Comfortable In Their Love And Even Shared Their Snaps With The Public

The duo seemed to be getting far much comfortable in their love, and the Burgess was consistently sharing their dating snaps with the public.

They seemed to have enough time together to know each other and who they actually are from inside. They were really making out something magical.

Those who know them unwrapped the fact that they are super serious and planning for a baby.

Sharna Burgess said, “Dating with Green was different. The chemistry between us got worked, and it’s getting stronger as days pass”.

The birth of their son and the way they looked at it showcase the love they have for each other is serious and they long for each other’s company, no matter what.

The couple is feeling happy by welcoming the baby boy, and they believe that the little one’s arrival will surely strengthen the bonding between them.