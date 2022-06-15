The drug abuse story of actors and singers is not a new thing in the Hollywood industry. Many acclaimed actors like Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr have had a past of being addicted to drugs. But the last person that we expected to have a past of drug addiction would be A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper.

Oscar Nominee Bradley Cooper Opens Up About His Cocaine Addiction Before Hangover!

The Oscar nominee and Hollywood’s favorite actor Bradley Cooper got candid about his life before the success of Hangover while being present on Amazon Music and Wondery’s podcast SmartLess, which is hosted by actors Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman.

The 47-year-old actor said, “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine”. He went on to say that he became addicted to cocaine after he quitted from Alias. Alias is an American thriller series that first aired in the year 2001. Bradley Cooper had a major role in the first season of the series but then his role got reduced in season 2 which made him quit the show. Even though Cooper had made a bold decision by walking out of the series, it is now revealed that he hadn’t handled it well in his life.

Hollywood’s heartthrob and Oscar nominee also added that he struggled with low self-esteem during the initial phase of his career. He went on to tell that he thought that he has made his career when he got his Wendy’s commercial at the age of 29 but when he moved to Los Angeles for Alias, all of his insecurities came up again.

The actor told that it was only until Hangover that he began being confident in himself and that was at the age of 36. Will Arnett, one of the hosts of the show interjected that Cooper’s realization in his mid-30s has helped him discover his true self. To which Cooper replied, “I definitely made major breakthroughs at 29 to 33, 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breathe and listen and talk.” He also remembered him saying that his addiction will sabotage his career while doing an interview with GQ in 2013.

Now Bradley Cooper is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood who won two Grammy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and one British Academy Film Award and was nominated nine times for the Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper’s last project was a biopic of Leonard Bernstein titled ‘Maestro’. The film sparked controversy when a picture of Cooper as Bernstein was released on the internet. Cooper was criticized for wearing a fake nose to play the character of Bernstein in the film. The film is all set to release on Netflix in the next year.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez’s Oscar Snubs Bring Truth To Netflix Documentary ‘Halftime’!

Amber Heard Admits She And Johnny Depp Looked Upon As ‘Hollywood Brats’ In The Defamation Trial!

Who Is Michelle Heaton Married To? Did She Leave ‘Days From Death’ Battling Alcohol Addiction?